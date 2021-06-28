Bolton Wanderers take winger on trial ahead of pre-season as Evatt prepares for 2021/22 campaign

Hamburger SV winger Xavier Amaechi is undergoing a trial with League One side Bolton Wanderers, according to Football Insider.

Amaechi is currently with the German side, which has been the case since 2019, after he signed for them, having previously been on the books with Arsenal.

The winger has gone on to make five senior appearances for Hamburger SV, but spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan with Karlsruher SC, as he went in search of regular game time in senior football.

Football Insider report that Amaechi has been given the green light to leave the German side this summer, and it appears as though he could be in line for a return to England with Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton could be a tempting proposition for the 20-year-old as well, with the Trotters winning promotion back into League One last season, whilst under the management of Ian Evatt.

The Bolton boss is clearly keen to add depth to his side, as they look to adjust to life back in the third tier, which could prove a tricky task.

Bolton are set to get their 2021/22 league campaign underway on Saturday 7th August, when they take on MK Dons, in what is likely to be a tough test for the Trotters in their season opener.

What was the score when Bolton Wanderers last played these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score the last time Bolton played Arsenal? 0-0 draw 1-0 defeat 1-0 win 2-2 draw

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a shrewd signing by the Trotters.

Additional depth in their first-team squad is certainly needed heading into the new league campaign, as they look to adjust to life back in the third tier of English football.

Amaechi will feel as though he has a point to prove in English football as well, having previously been on the books with Arsenal as a youngster.

He’s featured for the Hamburger SV first-team already, which speaks volumes about his ability, so you have to feel as though he’d be more than good enough for Bolton Wanderers next season.

If he can impress on a trial, then it’ll be a no-brainer for Ian Evatt’s side to make their move for him this summer.