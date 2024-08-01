Highlights Schon will become Bolton Wanderers' fifth signing, adding depth to the left side.

Signed from Fehervar, the 23-year-old offers versatility and experience down the left flank.

With a background in top academies and international experience, Schon brings a solid pedigree to Bolton.

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly set to sign Hungary international Szabolcs Schon after beating German competition to his signature.

The left-winger has arrived in England for a medical ahead of his proposed move to the third-tier club from Hungarian outfit Fehervar, according to the Bolton News.

The move did hit a delay due to the Hungarian side competing in the qualifying rounds of the Conference League, but Schon has now been released to finalise the deal.

He will become Wanderers' fifth signing of the summer, bolstering an otherwise relatively bare left side.

Schon completing Bolton medical

The Bolton News confirmed that the 23-year-old's representatives had posted videos of him in England, with verbal terms already thought to be agreed between the player and club.

As of yet, no details regarding the amount paid have been made public, but Schon had a year left to run on his deal with Fehervar, so a transfer fee is likely to be involved.

The League One club have reportedly been keeping an eye on the football scene in Hungary, which kicked off their interest in Schon. But they were not alone, as Bundesliga 2 side Darmstadt also registered an interest in the wideman, who they are believed to have fought off for his signature.

Related Southampton should snub Bolton Wanderers, Huddersfield Town for Reading FC: View Southampton's Dom Ballard should snub interest from Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town and join Reading FC.

He looks to have the right ingredients for Wanderers

Schon is predominately listed as a left-winger, which is where he has played the majority of his games, but in those Conference League qualifiers for Fehervar, he turned out at left-back.

That adaptability down the left flank, gaining experience in both defensive and attacking roles, should stand him in good stead to fit into Bolton manager Ian Evatt's system, which often deploys wing-backs.

Schon's career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists MTK Budapest 61 16 10 Fehervar 57 4 11 Ajax U19 35 3 7 FC Dallas 26 0 7 Ajax U21 1 0 0

Evatt's system has come under fire at times, but Schon's experience down the entire left side should enable him to slot in even if there is a shape change, allowing the Wanderer's boss a greater degree of flexibility, should he require it.

He's even appeared in an attacking midfield role for his country, alongside Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, in a World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley.

Related Desperate roll of the dice may now be Bolton Wanderers tactical blueprint: View Bolton Wanderers have played a flat 3-5-2 for the vast majority, if not all, of the last two and a half years but a tweak may be the new normal.

Schon arrives with a good pedigree

Hungarian football doesn't carry the same notoriety for the average fan in England as some other European domestic leagues but, despite his young age, Schon does have a pedigree that will make most fans sit up and take note.

He first rose to prominence in the academy system of Dutch heavyweights Ajax, renowned for consistently churning out Europe's top stars of tomorrow, before a stint with MLS side FC Dallas was sandwiched between two spells in his native Hungary.

That, along with his eight caps for Hungary, add together to give him a solid base of experience, and plenty of years ahead of him to develop further.

It remains to be seen precisely how Evatt opts to deploy his newest recruit, but it looks like a smart pick-up from the League One side and shows there are plenty of opportunities to be found when spreading scouting operations further afield.