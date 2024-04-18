Highlights Dacres-Cogley and Sheehan proved their worth in the League One Team of the Season, deserving praise from Bolton fans.

On Sunday evening, the EFL announced their League One Team of the Season and it included two Bolton Wanderers players as both Josh Dacres-Cogley and Josh Sheehan were named.

Sheehan was arguable in with a reasonable shout of being the out-and-out Player of the Year in the third tier and no Bolton supporters would query his selection but there are many in the fanbase left bemused by the high regard in which Dacres-Cogley is held by neutrals.

Opinion is split on the former Birmingham City defender but he has now been recognised as a key, league-wide contributor and genuinely one the best at his position in League One in 2023/24.

Replacing Conor Bradley has been tough for Josh Dacres-Cogley

Perhaps the biggest detriment for Josh Dacres-Cogley at Bolton Wanderers is who he was following in the footsteps of as he replaced Conor Bradley as the Whites’ right wing-back.

Bradley, who was on loan from Liverpool last season and has since already established himself as a quality operator in the Premier League with an extremely bright future ahead, could be viewed as one of the best loan signings a League One side has ever made. To replace that is some task.

However, joining on a free transfer from League Two side Tranmere Rovers amidst rumours that Bolton were on the verge of signing Kane Wilson, who eventually signed for Derby County, for a fee of around £200,000; Dacres-Cogley has performed admirably.

With two goals and five assists in League One this season, the 28-year-old defender has been a more effective provider, at least in terms of numbers, than Bradley.

A criticism levelled at Dacres-Cogley is his wastefulness in key positions but a key aspect of Ian Evatt’s Bolton system is the wing-backs understanding when and how to get in behind opposition defences on a regular basis and he has done that to a high standard. The sheer volume of times in which he is in a position to creat chances arguably offsets the times he may under or overhit a cross or pass.

Defensively, it has not been easy to replace Bradley, whose work out of possession is underrated, but again, Dacres-Cogley has been able to perform to a high standard alongside a rotating cast of right centre-backs for a variety of reasons throughout the campaign. His work for Bolton’s equalising goal eventually finished supremely well by Aaron Collins epitomises his determination and strength in the tackle.

Josh Dagres-Cogley and Josh Sheehan deserve their praise

Dacres-Cogley has suffered from the popularity of his predecessor Bradley but his place in the EFL's League One Team of the Season will surely have parts of the fanbase eating their words. He has been recognised as among the best XI in the division and deserves the subsequent respect from his own supporters.

Alongside him is a Wanderers player that has been far less divisive in Wales international Josh Sheehan.

Keeping it short and sweet, the former Newport County man sets the tempo and pace for every positive thing Bolton do in possession and in attack, ably supported by the excellent George Thomason and Paris Maghoma in a strong midfield three.

Sheehan’s intelligence and understanding positionally as well as deft, incisive on the ball work marks him out as cut above most in the third division and simply instrumental in any Bolton success.

To be put alongside the excellence of Sheehan as one of Bolton’s highest-rated players by the league itself is praise enough for Dacres-Cogley and should leave any dissenting Wanderers fans reconsidering their view.