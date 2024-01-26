Highlights Bolton Wanderers are targeting multiple signings before the transfer window closes to strengthen their chances of automatic promotion.

Striker Niall Ennis is close to reaching an agreement with Bolton Wanderers, but the club is also interested in signing a central defender and midfielder.

Australian defender Nectarios Triantis, who has limited first-team minutes with Sunderland, could be a good fit for Bolton Wanderers and their three-at-the-back system.

Bolton Wanderers are one of the prime contenders for automatic promotion in League One this season, and they are targeting multiple incomings before the January transfer window concludes.

The Trotters have not got any deals over the line just yet, but there is set to be a busy final week of the window for Ian Evatt's side as he looks to add more strings to the club's bow to give them an edge over the likes of Portsmouth, Peterborough United and Derby County.

Bolton Wanderers eyeing multiple deals ahead of transfer deadline

Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis is reportedly on Ian Evatt's radar, with The Sun's Alan Nixon (via his Patreon account), claiming the Trotters are close to an agreement for the 24-year-old.

Nixon has also suggested a central defender and midfielder could also be on the agenda, as Evatt looks to cement his team's automatic promotion ambitions.

The Trotters currently sit third just two points behind leaders Portsmouth having played two games less, so if they win their games in hand they will be top of the League One standings.

Bolton Wanderers should target Sunderland defender Nectarios Triantis

Evatt's chosen formation sees a back three utilised, and recently he has typically adopted a back three of Ricardo Santos, Eoin Toal and Jack Iredale, with Gethin Jones at the Asian Cup with Australia.

And with not only George Johnston still likely out for the season with a knee injury, but Will Forrester also suffering an injury recently, another central defender would certainly boost Bolton's promotion hopes.

With Evatt's defensive options shortened, potentially bringing in a Championship or Premier League loan would make sense.

One second-tier player in desperate need of first-team football is Sunderland's 20-year-old defender Nectarios Triantis.

The Aussie put pen to paper on a four-year deal in the summer of 2023, making the move from Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners, but has made just two Championship appearances so far.

Triantis needs regular minutes, but, given Sunderland's current options ahead of him, he's likely to remain confined to the bench at the Stadium of Light.

Michael Beale's reign has got off to a poor start, with the former Rangers boss already under pressure after three defeats on the spin.

The 43-year-old is searching for wins, so throwing an inexperienced 20-year-old into his starting 11 seems unlikely.

With Triantis potentially surplus to requirements in the short-term, high-flying Wanderers would seem an excellent environment for the Australian to find his feet within the English game.

Would Nectarios Triantis suit Ian Evatt's Bolton Wanderers?

Triantis' lack of first-team minutes is a concern, but if he can replicate his form for the Central Coast Mariners, then he could prove to be an astute signing.

Australian ESPN football journalist Joey Lynch claimed the 20-year-old was one of the best young defenders in the A-League before his move to England.

"Triantis has gone from a player that was expected to be a depth piece for the Mariners entering the 2022-23 A-League campaign to one of the league’s best young defenders, a youth international and a future Socceroo by the end of it," he told the Sunderland Echo.

Nectarios Triantis' Central Coast Mariners Stats - 2022/23 Tackles Won 23 Duels Won 89 Interceptions 30 Recoveries 133 Successful Passes 1026 Chances Created 9 Stats Correct As Per FotMob

As per FotMob, the 20-year-old could suit Evatt's three-at-the-back system with his high number of passes and ability to assist chance creation from deep-lying positions.

Triantis leaving on loan also suits Sunderland.

The Aussie's long-term contract means the Black Cats view him as a long-term defensive prospect.

There would be the hope that he would return to the Stadium of Light ready to stake a claim for regular Championship football.

With under a week left in the window, and no concrete interest emerging in the Aussie, the door could well be open for The Trotters to add to their defensive ranks.