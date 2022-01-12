Bolton Wanderers suffer irritating player blow

Bolton have dropped down the League One table and after a string of five defeats in a row, the last thing they need is another blow to their squad – but that’s exactly what they have got.

As reported by the Bolton News, the club will have to deal without Elias Kachunga over the next few months, after the player suffered an injury to his thigh that could keep him out for the foreseeable future.

The 29-year-old has been prominent in the side’s season so far, featuring 23 times and bagging two goals with three assists. He has been an important presence for the League One side on the wing but will now be out of action for at least the next two months.

That may mean Ian Evatt has to dip his hand into his pocket and find a replacement this month, or at least look within his current squad to find someone that can step in and do the business for the time being.

Speaking about the injury to the Bolton News, the boss said: “Kacha [Kachunga] has got quite a bad thigh tear.

“He will be out for eight to 12 weeks. That is just what happens when you haven’t been able to train and to maintain your fitness because you are self-isolating.”

The manager then is not happy to have been handed another blow this year and it will no doubt hinder their chances of trying to climb the division again. When the season started, it looked as though the club could be on for another promotion push but they have since nosedived towards the relegation zone.

Evatt then will be hoping to have Kachunga back as soon as possible – and will no doubt be on the hunt for a suitable replacement for him for the time being.

The Verdict

Elias Kachunga has been a solid addition to the Bolton team since his move to the club over the summer, so him being sidelined is a certain blow.

He isn’t their most productive player or arguably even their most creative but his presence in the team cannot be understated. His level of experience is key and he already has plenty goal contributions of his own this campaign.

He’s a regular in the team and it means that Ian Evatt will now have to scramble to try and locate someone to step in during his absence. While there are players in the team that could do so – including some young talent – he may fancy dipping into the transfer market while it is open.

As for Kachunga, he will no doubt be sad to see his season curtailed for now. He was looking sharp and producing the goods, so to be ruled out for two months is a blow. The sooner he can get back into the mix the better for his new club.