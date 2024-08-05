Bolton Wanderers are in the transfer hunt for Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan, but they have been knocked back in their attempts to land his services.

That is according to a report from Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, who claims that the Trotters - as well as Hibernian - have had undisclosed offers rejected for the 26-year-old.

McCowan's domestic league season started this past weekend as he found the back of the net in a 2-2 draw with his club's bitter rivals Dundee United, equalising from the penalty spot 11 minutes from time - he has also netted once and notched three assists in the Scottish League Cup during the month of July.

Bolton Wanderers offer for Dundee FC midfielder Luke McCowan turned down

Bolton, who missed out on a return to the Championship thanks to a 2-0 defeat at Wembley in the League One play-off final to Oxford United in May, are said to be trying to bring McCowan to the Bolton Community Stadium to add to their already impressive signings.

Some of those additions have already come in midfield, with experienced Canada international Scott Arfield arriving, as well as mercurial Crawley Town playmaker Klaidi Lolos, but McCowan looks to be on the radar as another potential strengthening of the engine room.

McCowan has only played for two clubs in his career, starting out at Ayr United and featuring 78 times in all competitions for The Honest men, before making the move from the Scottish Championship to the Premiership in 2021 with Dundee.

Luke McCowan's Dundee FC Scottish Premiership Stats 2023-24 Appearances 37 Average Minutes Per Game 88 Goals 10 Shots Per Game 2.2 Assists 5 Touches Per Game 56.1 Big Chances Created 9 Key Passes Per Game 1.6 Interceptions Per Game 1.0 Tackles Per Game 1.5 Balls Recovered Per Game 9.3 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.9 Total Duels Won Per Game 4.4 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

In the last two seasons, McCowan has scored 10 times in all competitions in each campaign, with all of the times he found the back of the net in 2023-24 coming in Scottish Premiership action - seven of those being non-penalty strikes.

Along with Bolton's bid that has been turned down, Hibernian have also been knocked back, but there is also interest from unnamed MLS and EFL clubs - as well as Scottish giants Celtic, who are lurking amid speculation that star midfielder Matt O'Riley may be heading to the Premier League.

Bolton Wanderers have more pressing transfer priorities than Luke McCowan

Ian Evatt has had a strong start to the summer transfer window in a bid to strengthen Bolton's hand, in what will be an even more competitive League One season than normal.

There is an argument to be had however that another addition in the middle of the park isn't desperately needed right now at the Greater Manchester outfit.

George Thomason, Josh Sheehan, Aaron Morley and Kyle Dempsey remain from last season, whilst Lolos and Arfield have both arrived recently, so Evatt looks to have plenty of strength in depth in that department - unless one of last season's options leaves before the August 30 deadline.

A right wing-back to compete with Josh Dacres-Cogley is perhaps more needed than anything, having already strengthened the left-hand side with Hungary international Szabolcs Schön arriving from Fehervar in the last week, whilst another striker would be welcomed by Evatt.

McCowan is clearly a talent, with 15 goal contributions in the Scottish Premiership last season to his name, but if he doesn't land at Wanderers, then it wouldn't be the end of the world.