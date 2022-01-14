Bolton Wanderers submit an improved bid for EFL midfielder

Bolton Wanderers have submitted an improved bid for Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey, as per a report from The Bolton News.

The report states that a six-figure bid has been placed to try and secure the services of the central midfielder who is out of contract with the Gills in the summer.

Seeing their first bid rejected last week, Bolton are confident that they will be able to strike a deal for the 26-year-old with their new and improved offer.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bolton Wanderers signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Josh Emmanuel Ipswich Norwich Cambridge Northampton

Captaining his side all season, Dempsey has been a key player for the Gills ever since his summer of 2020 move to the Priestfield Stadium.

The midfielder offers versatility and stability to the midfield position, with the 26-year-old operating in a number 10 position, holding role, and on both wings already this season.

The verdict

Dempsey is an excellent technician and also has the grit and determination to ensure that the ball is at the feet of his teammates.

He is a player who has shown excellent promise for years and at one stage, it would not have been a surprise if a Championship club came knocking.

However, he has been unable to help his side escape the relegation positions during the first half of this season, with things looking rather bleak for the Kent club.

Ian Evatt’s side need more personnel, but this would not just be an arrival to bolster the numbers, instead, Dempsey is a player who could and probably should play a vital role as the season progress at Bolton, should they secure his signing.