Bolton Wanderers are currently managerless, after former boss Ian Evatt was relieved of his duties at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Wednesday morning.

The Greater Manchester outfit will have fancied their chances of launching an automatic promotion bid at the start of the campaign, after losing to Oxford United in last season's League One play-off final.

However, Wanderers currently sit three points below the top-six, while a 2-1 defeat at home to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night proved to be the last straw for Evatt, who joined the club back in 2020.

Ian Evatt Bolton Wanderers managerial record Matches 261 Won 132 Drawn 52 Lost 77

Meanwhile, with 20 games still left to play, Wanderers are still capable of landing a play-off spot come the end of the campaign, and supporters will want to see a new face in the dugout sooner rather than later.

The club have confirmed that academy coaches Julian Darby, Andy Taylor and Andrew Tutte will take interim charge of Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Town.

Football League World provides a round-up of all the latest news regarding who may become Evatt's successor on a permanent basis:

Steven Schumacher is in the frame for Bolton vacancy

Former Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has emerged as a front-runner to take charge of Wanderers, according to Alan Nixon.

The 40-year-old boasts a strong record in League One, and guided Argyle to the 2022/23 third tier title, before leaving in favour of a move to Stoke the following December.

The Potters sacked the Liverpudlian last September, but his Plymouth career speaks for itself, and shows that he could be the right man to take Wanderers forward in the third tier.

Nixon's report also revealed that Rotherham United boss Steve Evans is also in the frame to replace Evatt, and has support among the Wanderers' hierarchy.

Wanderers would have to pay a compensation fee to land the services of Evans from Rotherham, though, while no such hassle would be necessary in order to appoint Schumacher, who is currently out of work.

Following relegation from the Championship last season, the Millers currently sit 13th in the League One table, but have remained unbeaten since a Boxing Day defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Evans has plenty of promotions on his CV, though, and guided his former club Stevenage to promotion from League Two back in 2023, before steering them to an unlikely ninth place finish in the third tier last season.

Sam Allardyce fancies a Bolton return

Meanwhile, Wanderers icon Sam Allardyce, who previously managed the club from 1999-2007, fancies a return to the dugout at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

That's according to The Sun, who report that while the Englishman is keen on managing Bolton once more, his wage demands would be a big step-up for the club.

Keith Hill namedrops Sean Dyche and Rob Edwards as Wanderers search for new boss

While Wanderers are yet to name Evatt's successor, his direct predecessor, Keith Hill, has had his say on who he thinks should take up the managerial reins in Greater Manchester.

The 55-year-old told BBC Radio Manchester: "I would advocate somebody like Sean Dyche, (or) Rob Edwards for example.

"I think Bolton are a big enough football club to go and have a conversation with those two in particular.

"Rob Edwards would be a perfect fit for the squad of players that they've got, but for me, I'd be on the phone to Sean Dyche because he can manage teams to promotion, and it might be pragmatic.

"It might be a little bit Sam Allardyce, but he does get teams promoted, and he did it brilliantly for Burnley.

"I think they've got to show ambition now, the club's board of directors."