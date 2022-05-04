Bolton Wanderers star makes admission about his immediate future at the club

Bolton Wanderers defender Ricardo Santos has revealed that he is hoping to extend his stay at The University of Bolton Stadium, in conversation with The Bolton News.

The 26-year-old, who sees his contract expire in the summer of 2023, has been on the radar of Championship clubs coming into the off-season.

Santos has been a mainstay within the Bolton defence this season, appearing 37 times during the club’s return to League One.

Bringing physicality, athleticism and excellent ball-carrying abilities to the central defensive position, Santos has been excellent in Bolton colours this season.

Speaking to The Bolton News about his situation at the League One club, Santos said: “I said I will wait until the end of the season. It is the end of the season now, so hopefully I can stay here. Me and the gaffer and my agent have been speaking so yeah, talks look positive.

“It is becoming a real family-based club. Just the backing they give us every week, they are amazing and the boys all really appreciate it.”

The verdict

Bolton have enjoyed excellent progression this season, following their return to League One, with next season viewed as a campaign where they will be eager to compete for a play-off spot.

Ian Evatt is an ambitious manager, and with the personnel at the club, he has every right to dream about what could be achieved next season.

Santos is likely to be an integral part of the squad again next season, and should he sign an extension, that kind of security would come as a massive boost.

The defender has shown Championship level ability all season, which is why it is no surprise to see interest from the second-tier.