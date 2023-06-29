Bolton Wanderers are a team that looks like they want to get all their summer business done as soon as possible.

The Trotters suffered play-off heartbreak in the last campaign, something that Ian Evatt will hope to spur his team on to do better in the 2023/24 season.

Bolton have been busy with several incomings, and it doesn’t look like they are finished there, but while incomings may be the priority, there is also the possibility of departures.

Kieran Sadlier is one player you could throw in that bracket, with the Bolton boss not shutting the door on the midfielder but letting him decide his own fate, according to The Bolton News.

What is Kieran Sadlier’s situation?

The 28-year-old joined the Trotters in January 2022 from Rotherham United, and while he was a regular in the team for the rest of that campaign, he has struggled ever since.

Sadlier was a part of the Bolton team for the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, but with the majority of his appearances coming from the bench, he searched for regular football.

In the January transfer window, Sadlier joined Leyton Orient, helping the club win promotion to League One. He played 19 times for the O’s, scoring one goal and registering five assists.

The midfielder has now returned to Bolton as the club have begun their pre-season preparations in Portugal.

Sadlier has struggled at Bolton, as soon after he joined Evatt decided to change formation, and that has meant where Sadlier is most comfortable playing is no longer an option in this system.

The 28-year-old has been tried out in various roles, from right wing-back to centre forward, but both are unnatural for Sadlier.

What has Ian Evatt said on Kieran Sadlier’s future?

He has 12 months remaining on his deal at Bolton and with the club going with the same system, Evatt has revealed he will give the player the power to make his own decision, while insisting the door isn’t shut on him staying at the club.

Evatt told The Bolton News: “The door is never shut, and I have said that to Kieran himself.

“If he wants to be a part of our squad then he needs to get his head down and work, as he is doing. He has worked really hard here, and his fitness levels are very good.

“Obviously with how last season ended, playing time, how we play at the moment and how he fits into that, it is difficult.

“If something comes along – and Kieran will make the decision with that – so if he wants to explore it then we will sit down and look at it. But at the moment he is our player, he is here with us and training very well.”