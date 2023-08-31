Highlights Bolton Wanderers have given permission for Declan John and Kieran Sadlier to leave the club before the transfer deadline.

Both players have struggled to secure regular playing time at Bolton and have not featured at all this season.

Manager Ian Evatt has stated that outgoings are a strong possibility, but the club will not force anyone to leave. It is ultimately the players' decision.

Bolton Wanderers have told defender Declan John and midfielder Kieran Sadlier that they are free to leave the club before the 11p.m. deadline on Friday.

The Trotters have had a very busy summer, with the focus being on incomings rather than outgoings.

So far, the club has brought in eight new faces this summer, while their departures have been players whose contracts had expired at the club.

However, with the deadline getting ever closer, it seems there could be more exits on the horizon, as John and Sadlier have been given permission to leave.

What is Declan John’s situation at Bolton Wanderers?

John first joined the League One side in January 2021 on loan from Swansea City.

The left-back impressed while at Bolton, and as his contract at Swansea came to an end that summer, the Trotters snapped the Welshman up on a free transfer.

He has been with the club ever since, making 92 appearances, scoring eight goals, and registering 11 assists.

John played 27 times for the club last season, but he struggled to keep his regular slot in the team, and that has continued into this new season, with him yet to appear at all in any competition.

His only appearance for Bolton in a matchday squad this season was in the Carabao Cup game against Barrow.

It now seems his future lies away from the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

What is Kieran Sadlier’s current situation at Bolton Wanderers?

Sadlier joined the Lancashire outfit in the January transfer window of last year from Rotherham United.

The 28-year-old became part of the club’s starting XI in the second half of that campaign. However, he struggled to retain his place after last summer’s transfer window and found himself in and out of the team.

In January of this year, he joined Leyton Orient on loan for the rest of last season and impressed, helping Orient gain promotion to League One.

He has now returned to Bolton, and his future seems away from the club, as, like John, he hasn’t appeared at all for the club in the team or on the bench.

What has Ian Evatt said about possible Bolton Wanderers departures?

Bolton are not ruling out still adding to their squad, but Bolton’s manager Ian Evatt did admit that outgoings are a strong possibility at the club when speaking to Bolton News.

He told The Bolton News: “There’s no point me sitting here and saying they are not available for transfer, they absolutely are, but again it is their decision. We are not going to force anyone out of the door.

“At the moment we have not selected them, so it is their choice whether they decide to move on. You have seen the really good squad of players we have, the bench we have, so they can read into that what they will.

“The facts are we are not the type of club to mistreat someone or to force people out, it is always going to be their decision to stay. If they do, they will have to get their heads down to get into my thoughts and selection."

Will there be outgoings at Bolton Wanderers?

It seems there are more likely to be players leaving the club than ones arriving.

That may be down to the squad size, as the club has brought in a few players this summer, and it seems they have other players on the books that are not part of the plans.

The one player Bolton will hope doesn’t leave before that 11p.m. deadline is striker Dion Charles, as he’s been linked with Championship clubs and his scoring exploits seem to be catching the eye.

But as it stands, it seems Declan John and Kieran Sadlier are likely going to leave Bolton before the deadline on Friday.