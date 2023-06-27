Despite the transfer window not being open that long, Bolton Wanderers have already been busy with incomings.

The Lancashire outfit have brought in Nathan Baxter on a free transfer from Chelsea, as well as Joel Coleman and Josh Dacres-Cogley, both again on free transfers.

The club also recently announced they had re-signed Dan Nlundulu from Southampton on a permanent transfer.

Despite signing Dacres-Cogley from Tranmere Rovers, it seems Ian Evatt is keen to bring in another right back this summer, with Bristol City’s Kane Wilson a target.

However, it has now emerged that Bolton have abandoned their attempts to sign Wilson and have moved onto other targets, as reported by The Bolton News.

What is Kane Wilson’s situation?

The 23-year-old, who originally came through the youth academy at West Bromwich Albion, joined Bristol City last summer on a free transfer from Forest Green Rovers.

The defender was a crucial performer for Forest Green as the club won promotion to League One.

His performances for the League Two side caught the eye of Nigel Pearson, and he brought the attacking full back to Ashton Gate.

However, the 2022/23 season was disastrous for Wilson, as he only appeared five times for the club due to an injury he sustained.

Wilson is under contract at the club until the summer of 2025, but because of his injury and the fact that Bristol City seemingly have options in that position now, Bolton seemed keen on signing the defender.

Why have Bolton Wanderers ended their interest in Kane Wilson?

Evatt and Bolton are believed to have made Wilson a target for the right-back role and even submitted an offer for the 23-year-old that was around the £200,000 mark.

However, the move hit an impasse over the weekend and while there were efforts to get the deal done between the two clubs, Bolton have moved on to other targets, according to The Bolton News.

The report also adds that Wilson was believed to be keen on the move to the League One side as he looked for a fresh start, but after looking at their targets, the Trotters think other options are a better fit.

Evatt is keen to add another right back, as he wants some competition between Dacres-Cogley and whoever may come in, as the club heavily relied on Conor Bradley last season.

This report states that options have now been assessed and bids are already being prepared as the club looks to wrap up another defensive signing.