Highlights Bolton signs Arfield to boost experience and tactical flexibility; funds flowing for further attacking additions.

Arfield's arrival shifts focus from midfield goal-scoring to versatile attacking options, aiding tactical shifts.

With Arfield on a free transfer, Bolton eye stronger, more specialised attacking talents like Armstrong or Dembele.

In recent weeks, Bolton Wanderers had been heavily linked with a move for Peterborough United midfielder Joel Randall and Paris Maghoma, despite The Bolton News reporting that the latter was not happening.

However, as they seek to replace the attacking thrust offered by Maghoma from midfield, the Trotters announced the signing of former Burnley and Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield on a free transfer, following his departure from Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC, last week.

The 35-year-old former Canada international midfielder will offer a versatility and level of experience that Bolton perhaps missed at times last season as they chased automatic promotion, before missing out on the final day of the 46-game season and then losing to Oxford United in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Whilst the arrival of an ageing midfielder from MLS on a free transfer may underwhelm in comparison to the potential of either Randall or Maghoma, Wanderers have probably made the right call along the way.

Bolton has funds to strengthen other positions now

Whether it is a choice between Arfield or pursuing Randall, who Bolton reportedly had a bid rejected for, the fact that the Canadian has joined on a free transfer means Wanderers have brought in quality and experience whilst still having a seemingly very strong kitty to attack the next month and a half of the transfer window.

It has been reported in the last week or so that Bolton have made substantial offers for both Karamoko Dembele of Stade Brest, who was on loan at Blackpool last season, and Luton Town attacker John McAtee, who played on loan at Barnsley last year.

Arfield provides competition for the likes of Kyle Dempsey and George Thomason in the more advanced midfield positions but also allowed Ian Evatt to switch the system to either a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 with his tactical flexibility – and even the possibility of filling in at wing-back.

That means real quality additions and purchases can be made for a higher calibre of attacking midfielder, winger or forward than the aforementioned Randall – Bolton also have a rumoured strong interest in Kilmarnock man Danny Armstrong.

Signing Randall for a fairly hefty fee, or even the excellent Maghoma, may well have prevented Bolton from stretching their budget to targeting the aforementioned exciting attacking talents.

Arfield's importance to Bolton now

Scott Arfield’s signing offers a different dimension to the way in which Bolton will play and his new manager, Ian Evatt, has already this summer discussed the need for the Trotters to be more tactically flexible as they seek to rebound next season.

Arfield’s experience is obvious, and his pedigree is excellent, having played over 350 top-flight games in his career and been involved in a European final just two years ago, but his versatility will be paramount.

Both Paris Maghoma and Joel Randall are viewed as goalscoring midfielders by Wanderers and, whilst that minimises the effect of Maghoma in the defensive third, which is also excellent, Bolton will likely now focus on getting in out-and-out attacking players, rather than asking midfielders or wing-backs to do the job of an attacker as well as carry out their own day-to-day duties.

Arfield may not score the goals of Maghoma, but his ability to play in more positions allows Bolton to play different systems and the overall ‘U-turn’ will mean a focus on securing players more suited to attacking roles.

Bolton's league goals under Evatt Season Goals Scored 2020/21 59 2021/22 74 2022/23 62 2023/24 86

It may have been by accident or design, but whatever the reason, the reality and consequence of their recent decision-making has opened up exciting avenues for Bolton’s summer and season.