Bolton Wanderers will be striving to go one better next season after succumbing to the cruel fate of play-off defeat at the hands of Barnsley, having finished in fifth.

And while the feeling of anguish will still be there, so too are the foundations that have been built over the last couple of campaigns to ensure a continuous upwards trajectory.

The loan market has proved central to just that.

Across the last two seasons, the likes of Marlon Fossey, James Trafford and Conor Bradley all played significant roles at Bolton, and by doing so, connections with some top clubs in the country have been constructed.

With plans underway and as the squad surgery begins to be conducted during the off-season ahead of a fresh promotion push next time out, Bolton should be looking to maintain their chief recruitment philosophy and secure the services of Liverpool's Kaide Gordon.

What is Kaide Gordon's Liverpool situation?

After debuting for boyhood club Derby County at the tender age of 16, Liverpool struck a deal for the young winger in February 2021.

Gordon made his senior debut for the Reds later that year in a League Cup tie away at Norwich City, before becoming the side's youngest FA Cup goalscorer by scoring on his Anfield premiere against Shrewsbury Town a few months on.

Evidently regarded in a strong vein by Jurgen Klopp, he also started in the League Cup semi-final showdown with Arsenal, although injuries have curtailed his progression over the last year or so.

Unfortunately for Gordon, his physical growth has led to pelvic problems that have kept him out of action for 16 months, and it is believed that Liverpool may sanction a loan deal to ensure that his recovery entails frequent first-team football.

Why should Bolton Wanderers target Liverpool's Kaide Gordon?

For all of Bolton's strengths, if there was one deficit towards them then it is surely the lack of creativity at times.

Indeed, they were the lowest scorers in the top six, and their top goal provider was Gethin Jones with six assists, who typically operated as a central defender in a back three.

Gordon's presence could amend this gaping issue.

Although the prospect's primary position is as a winger, which Bolton did not play with last year, his skill set means that he would likely be capable playing in the number 10 role, where Manchester United loanee Shola Shoretired featured.

Lightning-quick, tricky, and unwaveringly eager to take on opponents, he is the type of player that will always attempt positive attacking moves in the final third even if they do not necessarily always pay off, and this asset would promise to implement a new dimension into Bolton's forward line.

Even in his fleeting appearances for Liverpool, Gordon caught the eye with these qualities against Premier League and Championship opposition, so one could imagine that should he regains optimal fitness levels, he would face little difficulty acclimatizing to the third tier.

The extensive physical demands of the Championship mean that Klopp may look to League One when identifying a suitable loan option for the 18-year-old, too, who needs to be nurtured carefully and accordingly in this respect given the injury peril he has suffered.

But, crucially for Evatt, he already has credit in the bank at Anfield owing to the development of the aforementioned Bradley last term, who laid a hugely impressive marker during his time at the club.

Utilized as an all-action wingback with an equal license for defensive and offensive responsibilities, Bradley was a formidable force at both ends of the pitch and eventually attained a hayrick of silverware come the end of the season, scooping the Supporters' and Players' Player of the Year while also winning the club's Young Player of the Year Award, signifying his leading impact and also how beneficial Bolton were to his own development.

As such, this could play a huge role in any potential deal, as Evatt could point to this when pitching a move for Gordon, coupled with the focus of other loan players who had enhanced tenfold throughout their loan spells with Bolton.