Bolton Wanderers will be looking to get their play-off ambitions back on track this weekend as they put the disappointing 1-1 draw with Cambridge United behind them.

Wanderers travel to face relegation-threatened Oxford United, knowing a win on the road will put them one step closer to reaching their target for 2022/23.

One player that has played a role in Bolton’s upturn in form in the second half of the season is Manchester United loanee Shola Shoretire.

How is Shola Shoretire getting on at Bolton Wanderers?

Shoretire joined Bolton in the January transfer window, signing a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old was playing for Manchester United’s U23s in the first half of the season, appearing nine times and managing to score five goals.

This loan spell at the University of Bolton Stadium is the first time Shoretire has spent time away from United since coming through the academy.

To this day, Shoretire has featured 13 times for the Trotters, registering two assists, and while he is yet to get on the scoresheet for Bolton, he has played a big role in the team’s pursuit of a top-six finish.

The young man has come into the League One side in the number 10 role, just behind the two main strikers for Bolton. A role that he has shown signs of promise in.

In the offensive end of the pitch, Shoretire is currently averaging 0.8 shots per game, while also producing 0.9 key passes and 0.9 dribbles, which has seen him be fouled 1.7 times per game. The 19-year-old is currently averaging a WhoScored.com rating of 6.58 in his 13 games to date.

What is Shola Shoretire’s future at Manchester United?

Shoretire signed his first professional contract at United back in February 2021, but it was never made clear how long the deal was for the then 17-year-old.

The attacker came onto the scene at Old Trafford when he made his debut in the Europa League in the 2020/21 season before going on to appear twice in the league that same season.

He then added another two appearances for the first team last season, with one coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Therefore, it seems Shoretire is held in high regard at United as he is another product of the Red Devils’ academy.

However, it is unknown yet what United's plan for Shoretire is and whether they plan to let him move on a permanent or temporary basis.

His future is likely to become much clearer at the end of the season, but Bolton should definitely be interested in re-signing the 19-year-old again next season.

He is a player that offers something different while his pace and directness on the ball make him a real threat to have in this 3-4-1-2 formation that Bolton play. Whatever the Trotters do this season in terms of promotion or not, they should still pursue a move for Shoretire again next season.