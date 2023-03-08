Bolton Wanderers should turn to Liverpool once again after Conor Bradley success: Opinion

Bolton Wanderers are battling away for promotion to the Championship in what remains of this League One campaign.

The Trotters currently sit fifth in the third-tier standings, holding a six-point advantage over Wycombe Wanderers in seventh, although the Chairboys have two games in hand on the Trotters.

Naturally, attention will be starting to turn to the summer transfer window and what the options will be once the current campaign comes to an end, and of course, not knowing what division they will be in adds a layer of complications to their planning.

Certainly using the loan market well this season, with James Trafford and Conor Bradley emerging as the standouts thus far, looking to the Premier League for further temporary moves could be high on the priority list when the summer comes about.

If the Trotters remain a League One club, then one player that could be targeted is Liverpool’s Marcelo Pitaluga.

The Brazilian goalkeeper could be an option for the third-tier outfit as it would be a bit of a surprise if Manchester City sanctioned Trafford’s loan departure to League One for a third successive season.

Of course, Trafford’s development would fill Liverpool with trust that they would be sending a top talent to a club where he can continue his progression.

Trust has already been developed this season with Bradley enjoying a fantastic campaign whilst on loan from the Reds, which has only strengthened the connection between the two clubs.

The way Bolton play requires goalkeepers to be composed figures in possession, as well as possessing the shot-stopping capabilities to thrive in League One, and Pitaluga looks like a very exciting option who would fit the criteria.

Keeping 11 clean sheets in 23 games in the non-league with Macclesfield FC at the start of this campaign, Pitaluga has since returned and impressed with the Premier League club’s U21s.

As per a report from Football Insider, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are continuing to watch the 20-year-old and could make permanent moves when this current campaign comes to an end.

However, highly rated by the Liverpool hierarchy, the Reds will want to keep hold of him and find him a more testing loan destination than his last.

Looking at the style of play, managerial influence, relationship between the two clubs and natural progression, Bolton would be an excellent destination for Pitaluga to continue his development, however, it may be a bit too far of a stretch if promotion to the Championship is achieved.