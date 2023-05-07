Bolton Wanderers will be hoping the month of May is kind to them as they bid for promotion.

The Trotters have secured their place in the League One play-offs and will be preparing for the first leg of the tie next weekend.

It is unclear who Bolton are going to play yet, but whoever it is, they will know they are in for a tough tie. Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley have also confirmed their top six places alongside Bolton; it just remains to be seen who the remaining spot goes to.

Bolton Wanderers’ summer plans

Obviously, at this moment in time, Bolton are unaware of what league they may be playing in next season, and this could have an impact on the club’s plans going forward.

One disadvantage clubs face when they are in the play-offs is that it delays their plans for the following season. There is no doubt clubs obviously want to get promoted, and the highs definitely outweigh the lows, but it just gives the side that does get promoted via the play-offs a slight disadvantage.

Bolton and Ian Evatt will know this, and conversations may have taken place, but the likelihood is that all focus is going to be on these games, and the summer will be looked at once the season has come to an end.

Depending on what league the Trotters are in next season, there could be a lot of change at the club. The Lancashire club has a lot of key players that are coming to the end of their contracts, while there are also a number of loan players that will return to their parent clubs once the season ends.

Quite a few of the players that are unsure of their future are attacking players; Bolton have Shola Shoretire and Dan N’Lundulu coming to the end of their loans.

While the club have strikers Elias Kachunga and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson entering the final month of their permanent contracts. As mentioned, due to the season still being in full flow, no decision has been made in terms of the futures of these players.

However, if Bolton decide to let these go this summer and are in the market for a new number nine, then they should be putting all their focus on Alfie May of Cheltenham Town.

Why Bolton should sign Alfie May

Alfie May is likely to be a player who is going to attract a lot of interest this summer after another excellent campaign in front of goal.

The 29-year-old has yet again been a standout performer for Cheltenham, scoring 19 goals in 38 appearances and also recording three assists.

This follows on from him scoring 23 goals last season as Cheltenham successfully survived in England’s third division.

The forward signed a contract extension at the club last season, meaning his current contract runs until the summer of 2024, but with him amongst the goals again, this could be a transfer window that is difficult for Cheltenham.

May has only come to light in the last few seasons, but with him scoring every type of goal from long range to simple tap-ins, he seems to be a man in form at this moment in time.

The 29-year-old has proven now in the last two campaigns that he can cut it among the best in terms of goals, and that has been a side that has finished in the bottom half of the table. Due to the player's contract, if clubs were to make an offer for May, it may be too difficult for them to turn it down, given it’s their last chance to get a realistic fee for him.

Bolton would be very wise to make a move for May, as he has shown he is one of the best finishers in this division, and with the club either in the Championship or in League One next season, he would add serious scoring attributes to this team.