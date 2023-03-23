Bolton Wanderers currently sit sixth in the League One standings, four points above Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers in seventh and eighth respectively but have played a game more than those two play-off-chasers.

With promotion to the Premier League remaining a possibility, Bolton's recruitment team will have the rather long but potentially exciting job of preparing lists of targets for the Championship or another season in League One.

One are that Bolton need to address is their goalkeeping department, with James Trafford only on loan from Manchester City and as the firm number one, it is crucial that they consider their shot-stopping options.

If the Trotters can secure promotion to the Championship, then they may have a good opportunity to agree a further loan agreement with the current Premier League champions, however, if they remain in League One, then City may feel like a second-tier move has to be prioritised for the 20-year-old.

Then, Bolton will be faced with the dilemma of whether or not they should look to the loan market again, or if they should try their luck within the permanent market.

If they look to go down the loan route once again, then one player that should emerge on their radar is Chelsea starlet Gabriel Slonina.

The 18-year-old, who arrived at Cobham last summer for a fee around the $10 million mark, joined from Chicago Fire amassing 34 league appearances at MLS level before.

Slonina is also already a full USMNT international, making his debut in late January, becoming the youngest ever goalkeeper to play for his national side.

Extremely highly-rated by Chelsea and in the US, it is extremely likely that the Blues will loan out Slonina when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business, as per a report from Football Insider.

Trafford's progress at the Tough Sheet Stadium would provide Chelsea with confidence that they would be sending their talented goalkeeper to a destination where he can continue his progression.

A goalkeeper who is composed with the ball at his feet, he would stylistically fit in at Bolton, with Ian Evatt's side playing a style of football that places a lot of importance on building the play through the thirds, although they can switch it up and go a little bit more direct.

Slonina is very promising talent and that means Chelsea need to handle his situation with care, which is why Bolton would be an excellent next destination for the American goalkeeper.