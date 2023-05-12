Bolton Wanderers get their first leg of the League One play-offs underway on Saturday as they host Barnsley at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Trotters come into this game in relatively good form, and they will be hoping their final-day win over Bristol Rovers can be a springboard for their play-off adventure.

All focus will no doubt be on these two crucial games, but looking past that, Bolton will have a big summer on their hands as they will have decisions to make regarding the futures of certain players.

They have key players who are coming to the end of their current deals at the club, and they will also lose loan players at the end of this campaign. The unknown of what league they might be in next season will not help at this moment, but once the dust settles, the club has decisions to make.

Could James Trafford return to Bolton Wanderers?

One player who faces a dilemma this summer is current Bolton goalkeeper James Trafford. The 20-year-old joined the Trotters on a season-long loan in the summer from Premier League side Manchester City.

The goalkeeper has enjoyed a fantastic season, playing in every single league game apart from last week’s final game of the season.

Trafford kept 22 clean sheets in League One; only Ipswich Town’s Christian Walton bettered that by one.

The Man City academy graduate had a loan spell at Accrington Stanley last season, but it seems this campaign the young man has kicked his game on that bit further, becoming an important member of Ian Evatt’s side.

Trafford admitted at the beginning of this month that he owes a great deal to Bolton for the trust they have put in him.

However, the goalkeeper has not thought about his future, but doesn’t want to return to the under-21 scene, but could be ready to be used as back-up to Ederson at Man City or a loan move elsewhere, so a return to Bolton looks unlikely at this stage.

Bolton Wanderers should look to sign Jamie Cumming

In that case, Bolton will be on the search for a new number one this summer, and with it possibly being another loan arrival, there are several young goalkeepers out there.

One being Jamie Cumming of Premier League side Chelsea; the 23-year-old has just completed his second loan spell at League One side MK Dons.

Cumming is a product of the Chelsea academy, and during his short professional career, the goalkeeper has spent some time in the EFL. He had loan spells at Stevenage and Gillingham before joining MK Dons.

The goalkeeper played a big role in the Dons reaching the play-offs last season, and while this season the club may have been relegated to League Two, Cumming once again had a strong campaign on a personal level.

Cumming is still under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2024, and with them well stocked in that area, it is likely he will be sent out on loan once again this summer. Therefore, he could be a viable option for the Trotters to replace Trafford.

The 23-year-old kept 11 clean sheets in League One, and that was in a side that have struggled all season to keep the ball out of their net. He is a player that is probably cut from the same cloth as Trafford, composed on the ball and a presence at the back.

It is unknown what finance may be available for Bolton this season, as the league they are in is not yet decided, but it could be a wise move for the club to bring in another loan goalkeeper from the Premier League, with the possibility of signing him permanently depending on his contract at Chelsea.