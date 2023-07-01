Bolton Wanderers have been busy in the first couple of weeks of the transfer window.

The Trotters suffered play-off heartbreak last season, and it seems they are doing everything they can to avoid it happening again.

The Lancashire outfit have brought in Nathan Baxter on a free transfer from Chelsea, as well as Joel Coleman and Josh Dacres-Cogley, both again on free transfers.

While also announcing the re-signing of Dan Nlundulu from Southampton on a permanent transfer.

Right back is an area that needs strengthening for Bolton as they’ve lost the services of Conor Bradley who was important in their success last season.

Ian Evatt has brought in Dacres-Cogley, but it seems they want another addition after their deal for Kane Wilson fell through.

Therefore, it could be wise from the club to turn to a defender well-equipped to League One football and who better than free agent Regan Poole.

What is Regan Poole’s situation?

The 25-year-old started his professional career at the academy of Cardiff City before moving to Newport County at an early age.

The defender broke onto the scene in the 2014/15 season with the League Two side, and by the end of that campaign, he had caught the attention of Premier League big-hitters Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Red Devils snapped Poole up in 2015, and he stayed at Old Trafford until 2019, but his time at the club didn’t see him have the impact he would have hoped for.

Poole managed just one appearance in the first team, and that came in the Europa League, with most of his time spent on loan at Northampton Town and back at Newport.

He left United on a free transfer and signed for MK Dons, where he impressed once again and earned a move to Lincoln City 18 months later.

The defender has gone on to take a further trajectory in his career while with the Imps, and after becoming one of the most consistent defenders in the league, he now finds himself a free agent.

The 25-year-old’s contract with the League One outfit has expired, meaning his services are up for grabs, so surely a team like Bolton should be all over this transfer.

Why should Bolton Wanderers sign Regan Poole?

Despite his career coming to a bit of a halt during his time at Man United, Poole returned to EFL football and performed remarkably well in League One for the last few seasons.

The defender could have demanded a higher move when leaving Old Trafford, but he made the right choice and is now reaping the rewards.

Over these last few seasons, Poole has made himself one of the best right backs in League One, making himself a target for teams like Sheffield Wednesday.

Now, while that will be an appealing move for the defender, Bolton shouldn’t let that stop them from trying to sign the 25-year-old.

Bolton are keen to add another right back to their squad, so who better than Poole, who has established himself as one of the best players in his position in this league.

Poole is a very versatile defender, but one who is always composed on the ball and can be described as an athletic player.

The defender showed last season that as well as being a strong defender, he is able to offer something going forward, as he netted twice and grabbed three assists.

Bolton will miss the athleticism of Bradley in the upcoming season, so it is important for how Evatt wants to play that they try and get someone in with similar attributes, and with him being a free agent as well, Poole seems the perfect fit.