Bolton Wanderers are in the midst of their pre-season preparations as they work towards the opening weekend of the League One season.

The Trotters will be one of the early favourites to win promotion to the Championship after their exploits last season.

The club narrowly missed out on the play-off final as they were beaten by Barnsley, but that will be something that Ian Evatt will hope spurs his side on.

It was expected to be a busy summer of incomings for the club at the start of the transfer window, and they haven’t disappointed.

Bolton saw several loan players leave at the end of last season, which meant there was a need for them to be replaced. The Trotters have acted quickly and done so, but they remain keen on adding another defender to their ranks.

Who should Bolton turn to in their bid for a right-sided defender?

Bolton have already added Josh Dacres-Cogley to fill the void left by Conor Bradley, but after seeing a deal fall through for Kane Wilson, Evatt remains keen on adding another player.

That being said, the club may be sensible in sounding out a move for Manchester United’s Teden Mengi.

The defender is set to leave Man United on loan this summer and with Bolton having a previous relationship with the Premier League giants as they struck an agreement for Shola Shoretire, the Trotters should look to do so again this summer.

Why should Bolton Wanderers sign Teden Mengi?

Mengi is a highly-rated defender who has previously played in the English Football League.

The 21-year-old looked to be leaving the Red Devils on loan last summer, but he sustained an injury that ruled him out for a while.

Then in the January transfer window, the same happened again, so he spent last season trying to keep his fitness up and playing for United’s under-23s.

Mengi is captain of the club’s academ side but given he isn’t part of the first team picture and is still under contract until 2024, the young man is expected to go out on loan in this transfer window.

Therefore, with the player looking to prove himself once again, he could be an ideal signing for a team like Bolton.

Mengi has played 18 times in the Championship over two loan spells at Derby County and Birmingham City.

The defender showed glimpses of what he is capable of in a short amount of time; he averaged 1.7 tackles per game for the Blues while collecting 1 per game for Derby.

He was only dribbled past 0.2 times at Birmingham and 0.1 times at Derby, with him averaging 1.4 tackles per game between the two clubs, as per WhoScored.com.

Mengi is a player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet as well, which would be very useful to Evatt as he likes his side to be in control of the ball. The 21-year-old averaged 25.1 passes at Birmingham, with 73% being successful. While with the Rams, Mengi averaged 44.2 per game, with a successful pass rate of 85.7%, as per WhoScored.com.

Of course, Mengi is still young, which means he is raw, but he has proved in the Championship he is very capable, so there is no reason why he wouldn’t be a good signing for Bolton.

He is a player who can operate as a centre-back as well as a full-back, which is again useful to any team, considering how long and grueling the season is. Mengi has never played in League One, but he is out to prove himself after an injury-hit year, so if he is guaranteed games at Bolton, it would seem to be a good move for all parties.