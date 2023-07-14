Bolton Wanderers have been very busy in the early parts of this summer's transfer window.

The Trotters will be aiming to be at the top end of League One once again in the 2023/24 season.

The Lancashire outfit were a consistent presence at the top end of the table and deservedly finished in the play-off places.

However, they were unable to get past Barnsley, and therefore, it has resulted in another season in England’s third tier.

The Trotters were on the back foot this summer as they lost key players after their loans expired. But they have acted quickly in the market and replaced the departed players.

That means focus may turn to other areas in the team, and one area they should look to strengthen is their attack, and Huddersfield Town’s Jordan Rhodes may be the perfect addition.

What is the latest with Jordan Rhodes’ situation at Huddersfield Town?

Rhodes’ second stint with the Yorkshire outfit looks to becoming to an end this summer, as Neil Warnock has left the forward out of the club’s pre-season training camp and is not considered to be in the manager’s plans going forward, as reported by Alan Nixon.

The striker first joined the Terriers in 2009 from Ipswich Town, at a time when they were playing in England’s third tier.

Rhodes played a significant part in the club’s promotion to League One and was soon sold to Blackburn Rovers in 2012 for £8 million.

However, his career wasn’t plain sailing, as he bounced around between various clubs in the next nine years.

Then in 2021, Rhodes came to the end of his time at Sheffield Wednesday, and it was then that he re-signed for Huddersfield on a three-year contract.

But with one year left on his contract, it seems his time at the club is coming to an end once again. The forward has played 55 times in the Championship in the last two seasons, scoring eight goals altogether.

Why should Bolton Wanderers sign Jordan Rhodes?

It is unclear at this stage what Huddersfield may be asking for in Rhodes, but the player will be on a decent wage in the Championship, and it could be possible the club facilitates a loan agreement for the 2023/24 season where they pay half of his wage.

That being said, this isn’t something that should put a team like Bolton off, as this may be better for the club than forking out a transfer fee.

Despite being 33, Rhodes still has something to offer, but at this stage he may be suited to dropping down to League One, as he is likely to play more than in the Championship.

The forward has previous in League One, playing 122 times, scoring 70 goals and providing 12 assists.

In the 2011/12 season, Rhodes produced an unbelievable season in League One, scoring 35 times as the Terriers were promoted. He averaged a goal 0.96 per 90 minutes, with a combination of a goal or assist 1.04 per 90 minutes.

In the three seasons Rhodes has played in League One, he has scored goals, and while he is much older now and hasn’t been as prolific in recent seasons, he would still be a threat in the division and a real asset for a team like Bolton.

Bolton already have attacking options, but they could be described as similar types of players. But the arrival of Rhodes could bring a different dimension to their squad.

The Trotters struggled to find a regular partner for Dion Charles last season, but someone like Rhodes could be the perfect partner. The 33-year-old has formed excellent partnerships with teams he’s played for before, and at Bolton he could again.

Rhodes is the type of forward who loves to do the dirty work, hold the ball up, and fight with opposition defenders, and that could allow Charles to concentrate on being in the right place at the right time as Rhodes does all the leg work.

Even if it is a loan deal for the season, adding Rhodes to their team this season could be the difference in Bolton achieving automatic promotion instead of just the play-offs.