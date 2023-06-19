Bolton Wanderers are closing in on the signing of Nathan Baxter from Chelsea.

According to the Evening Standard, the goalkeeper is set to make the switch to the Bolton University Stadium ahead of the new season.

Baxter was released by the Blues at the end of his current contract, having spent the last two seasons out on loan with Hull City.

How did Nathan Baxter fare during his time at Hull City?

Baxter earned solid Championship experience during his time at the MKM Stadium, featuring 28 times in the league across his two seasons with the Tigers.

The shot stopper made 12 appearances in the second tier in the previous campaign, last playing in a 2-1 loss at home to Reading in November.

Karl Darlow was signed in the January transfer window, ultimately proving to be the 24-year-old’s replacement in the team.

Baxter is now a free agent and looking for a new club, with Hull showing no interest in retaining the player beyond his second loan spell.

The Englishman’s previous experience involves a loan stint with Accrington Stanley in the 2020-21 season.

The goalkeeper earned 16 league appearances in the third tier, helping the team to an 11th place finish.

Baxter has also previously played in Scotland with Ross County, as well as Yeovil Town in League Two.

Baxter never made a senior appearance for the Blues during his eight years at Stamford Bridge and is now looking for the next step in his career.

Who have Bolton Wanderers beat to the signing of Nathan Baxter?

A number of clubs showed an interest in the ex-Chelsea player, including Isreali clubs Maccabi Haifa who will be competing in the Champions League next season.

Despite offering more money, Baxter has opted to remain in England in order to rise through the ranks of the pyramid system.

Huddersfield Town and Reading also registered late interest, but he is now closing in on a move to Bolton, where he will replace James Trafford as first-choice goalkeeper.

Is Nathan Baxter a good signing for Bolton Wanderers?

Replacing Trafford will be difficult given how well the Manchester City youngster performed during his loan spell last season.

But the 24-year-old has earned positive experience in the Championship and will be a good addition to Ian Evatt’s side.

Bolton want to compete for Championship promotion next season and this a good step in that direction.

Signing him as a free agent makes this a very shrewd signing and the club has done well to stave off interest from elsewhere to land their target.