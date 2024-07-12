Highlights Bolton Wanderers close to signing experienced midfielder Scott Arfield from MLS side Charlotte FC for upcoming season.

Arfield, who previously played for Rangers and Burnley, could provide valuable experience and depth to Bolton's squad.

Ian Evatt's side looking to build a promotion-winning team in League One with Arfield potentially being an important addition.

Bolton Wanderers are closing in on the signing of midfielder Scott Arfield from MLS side Charlotte FC.

That's according to US football journalist Tom Bogert, who says that the 35-year-old is due to leave his current club imminently.

Arfield only joined Charlotte FC last summer, when he signed on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Scottish giants Rangers, after five years at Ibrox.

The former Burnley and Huddersfield Town midfielder has since gone on to make 33 appearances in all competitions for the MLS club.

Scott Arfield senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Falkirk 124 16 5 Huddersfield Town 119 9 6 Burnley 193 22 11 Rangers 233 43 19 Charlotte FC 33 3 0 As of 12th July 2024

Now, however, it seems as though Arfield is now set to make his return to England for the 2024/25 campaign.

Bolton Wanderers set to complete Scott Arfield signing

As per this latest update, Arfield is due to leave Charlotte FC almost immediately, and he has not been training with the club as he rubber-stamps a move back to England.

It is thought that his next club will be Bolton Wanderers, as Ian Evatt looks to put together a side that can win promotion from League One back to the Championship this season.

The Trotters were denied a return to the second-tier last season, after defeat to Oxford United in the play-off final, after missing out on automatic promotion on the final day of the regular campaign.

If the move is confirmed, then Arfield could become Bolton's fourth signing of this summer's transfer window.

Centre-back Chris Forino and goalkeeper Luke Southwood have already arrived on free transfers from Wycombe Wanderers and Cheltenham Town respectively.

Meanwhile, attacker Klaidi Lolos has signed for an undisclosed fee from Crawley Town, with all three signing long-term deals with the club.

Arfield still has half a year remaining on his contract with Charlotte FC, with the club holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

As a result, it is likely that Bolton will have to pay a fee for the signing of the former Canada international.

Scott Arfield could be a good addition for the Trotters

It does feel as though this could be a good signing for Evatt's side if they are able to get it done this summer.

This is currently a relatively young squad available to the Trotters boss and Arfield would be the oldest player in it by several years as things stand.

As a result, he could certainly add some useful experience to the squad, which could help to guide them through the challenge of a battle for promotion.

Indeed, Arfield does of course know how to get out of this division, having won the play-offs with Huddersfield all the way back in 2012.

That may well be something that helps Bolton, as they look to do the same in the coming campaign.

The addition of Arfield also adds helpful depth in the centre of the park for the club, and with plenty of top-flight and second-tier pedigree, he should still be capable of doing a job in League One.

With that in mind, this could well be a useful bit of business for Bolton Wanderers, ahead of what looks to be a big season for the Trotters.