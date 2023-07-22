Highlights Bolton Wanderers set to offer £300,000 for forward Carlos Mendes Gomes as they look to replace key players from last season.

Mendes Gomes has struggled to establish himself at Luton Town and spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town, where he impressed.

The 24-year-old's loan spell showed that he is capable in England's third tier, making him a potentially valuable addition for Bolton.

Bolton Wanderers are set to make a £300,000 offer to Luton Town to sign forward Carlos Mendes Gomes, as reported by Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account.

The Trotters had a very good campaign in League One last season, as they were in and around the top six for most of the campaign and even made it into the play-offs.

However, their season ended in disappointment as they were beaten by Barnsley in the play-offs.

That result meant it became harder for the club to re-sign some of their important loanees for this campaign.

So, the Trotters have been busy in this transfer window as they’ve looked to replace the key players who have left. Ian Evatt’s side have so far managed six new signings, and it seems they are not finished there.

Who is Carlos Mendes Gomes?

The 24-year-old came through the academy at Spanish side Atlético Madrid, but he didn’t stay long at the club. In 2016, he left and signed for West Didsbury on a free transfer.

He stayed with the non-league side for two years, and after impressing, this is where he earned his first move into professional football.

In 2018, he joined Morecambe, where he played 91 times, scoring 18 goals and registering five assists in three years.

Mendes Gomes was part of the Morecambe side that won promotion to League One in the 2020/21 season. He contributed effectively to that campaign, as he scored 16 goals along the way.

His performances didn’t go unnoticed, as he left the Shrimps that summer and joined Luton Town.

What is Carlos Mendes Gomes’ situation at Luton Town?

Mendes Gomes has been with the Hatters for two seasons now, and in that time, he has only made 15 appearances for the club.

His last appearance for the club was in the EFL Cup earlier in the 2022/23 season, a game in which he also scored.

The 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself firmly in the starting XI at Kenilworth Road, so it wasn’t a surprise he spent last season on loan elsewhere.

The forward joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan, and Gomes became influential in Scott Brown’s side.

The winger played 37 games in all competitions for the Cod Army, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

Mendes Gomes has now returned to Luton with his future very much up in the air. But it seems he could be destined for a move away again, this time on a permanent basis, as Alan Nixon reports that Bolton are set to offer £300,000 to Luton to gain his services.

He goes on to state that Bolton’s offer sees off their rivals and means Gomes should join the Lancashire club.

Would Carlos Mendes Gomes be a good signing for Bolton?

His loan at Fleetwood showed that he is very capable in England’s third tier, so if Bolton do get this deal over the line, he could be a really good addition.

The forward’s career at Luton has never really gotten going, so it isn’t a surprise he is being linked with a move away this summer.

The one concern would be that Gomes is used to being a wide player, and Bolton are set up in a back three formation without wingers, so it will be interesting to see how he fits into Evatt’s team, but he is a very good addition at this level.