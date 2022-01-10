Bolton Wanderers set to complete signing of EFL midfielder

Bolton Wanderers are set to finalise a deal for Rochdale midfielder Aaron Morley, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 21-year-old has been an integral part of the League Two club’s season thus far, appearing 21 times in the league, with 19 of those coming in the form of starts.

Operating predominantly as a central midfielder, Morley possess the technical ability and vision to operate slightly more advanced, whilst he has the appropriate skill set to play a holding role too.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bolton Wanderers signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Tom White? Blackburn Coventry Derby Fulham

Morley is entering the final six months of his contract with the Dale, meaning the January window will be their last opportunity to secure a fee for his transfer.

Rochdale knocked back a six-figure bid from Shrewsbury Town for the young midfielder’s services in the latter stages of the summer, according to Football Insider, with it remaining to be seen if he could generate funds close to that rejected bid.

The verdict

This would be an excellent addition at the University of Bolton Stadium, as not only will he seemingly be available for a cut-price deal, but he is someone who has an incredibly high ceiling.

Featuring heavily as a 21-year-old in League Two certainly bodes well for his future, with Morley already possessing the technical ability to operate in the division above.

Ultimately, Bolton will be eyeing a return to the Championship over the next couple of seasons and there is scope for Morley to develop into a second-tier player.

This will be a big loss for Rochdale, but if they are to complicate and disrupt the deal, they run the risk of losing him for free in the summer.