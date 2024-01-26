Highlights Bolton Wanderers are set to sign Nathanael Ogbeta from Swansea City to strengthen their squad.

Ogbeta is not getting much game time at Swansea and may need to take a step down to secure more minutes on the pitch.

A move to Bolton could be crucial for Ogbeta's career, as he needs regular playing time.

League One outfit Bolton Wanderers are set to tie up a deal to recruit Swansea City full-back Nathanael Ogbeta, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Trotters will be hoping to strengthen their squad further ahead of the remainder of the season, with the club desperate to get themselves back to the Championship.

Having previously been in League Two, the club have managed to build themselves back up to being a third-tier promotion competitor and they are now in the mix to secure a return to the second tier.

They were able to conduct plenty of business during the summer, but they have endured a fairly quiet January up until this point, although that looks set to change with this Ogbeta news in mind.

Bolton Wanderers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nathan Baxter Chelsea Permanent Josh Dacres-Cogley Tranmere Rovers Permanent Joel Coleman Ipswich Town Permanent Dan Nlundulu Southampton Permanent Will Forrester Port Vale Permanent Carlos Mendes Luton Town Permanent Paris Maghoma Brentford Loan Zac Ashworth West Brom Loan

Nathanael Ogbeta's situation at Swansea City

Ogbeta doesn't look set to win much game time under Luke Williams between now and the end of the season at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Spending much of the season on the sidelines, it may take him a while to get back into a rhythm and that will decrease his chances further of being a crucial player in South Wales between now and the end of the season.

He may have returned to the bench recently, but he has been an unused substitute and is yet to make a senior competitive appearance this term.

With others able to operate at left-back or a left wing-back ahead of him, including Kristian Pedersen, Ogbeta may need to take the step down to secure more game time.

And he isn't even guaranteed regular starts at Bolton, but he is likely to win more game time under Evatt than Williams.

Bolton Wanderers could be the perfect destination for Nathanael Ogbeta

Ogbeta needs to play regularly now and a move to the Toughsheet Community Stadium could help him to do that.

He needs to make a good impression there though.

It remains to be seen whether he's joining permanently or on loan, but regardless, he's at a crucial stage of his career and needs to perform well.

If he does perform well, he could be a regular starter in the second tier next term and that would be ideal for a player who needs to be playing at that level sooner rather than later if he has ambitions of being a Premier League player in the future.

He may only be 22, but he can't be stuck in the third tier for too long if he has those ambitions, so it will be interesting to see whether this move materialises, how he performs if it does and how much playing time he wins.

This move could work out for both the player and Bolton, so it's a switch worth making.