Bolton Wanderers set for boost ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has revealed that one of their main strikers, Dion Charles, could be available again for the club this weekend as they face off against Sheffield Wednesday.

Last night, the club sealed another three points against Morecambe, to take the side to fourth in the League One table. It means that the club are currently in the play-off spots and have yet to lose a game in the division this campaign.

Even with Charles unable to feature for the side since their first game of the season, they’ve been able to score goals and pick up the points. Bolton boss Ian Evatt though has revealed that the striker could be back in the squad this weekend – and that will be a boost to the Wanderers frontline.

It’s Kyle Dempsey and Aaron Morley who have bagged the goals whilst he has been sidelined with two apiece but Charles could play in the Bolton team again in their next game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Last season, the forward began the season with Accrington Stanley but was snapped up in a transfer deal by the Wanderers. He then bagged a haul of eight goals and one assist in the third tier for Bolton in just 21 starts for the side.

It means Charles is now one of the first strikers on the teamsheet for the club but he has been sidelined with an injury to start this season. Boss Evatt though has now revealed to the Manchester Evening News that he could play again this weekend.

Speaking about the player, he said: “It’s important because we have so many games that we have to manage the workload. We’ve got players returning.

“Lloyd (Isgrove) and Josh Sheehan played in the B team today and came through fine, it’s great to see them back. Young George (Thomason) will be back against Aston Villa after suspension as well, and then Dion (Charles) is back for Saturday.

“Eoin Toal is back training tomorrow, so all of a sudden again it’s getting more difficult, but it’s the nature of the beast. I’m delighted with what we’ve got available.”

The Verdict

Bolton have a talented squad and Ian Evatt has added to the ranks well in order to ensure the club are promotion contenders this season.

After signing Charles from Accrington Stanley, they now have a striker in the first-team who is capable of bagging plenty of goals in the league. He had 19 for his former club when they were a midtable side – given more chances in a team with play-off hopes, he could bag a few more.

For the player to be sidelined but the club to continue winning and scoring is great news for Evatt. It means that even when some of the Wanderers best players are not available in the first-team, they can still get the job done and still get the points needed for a promotion push.

Now, with Charles set to be back in the fold in the squad, it means they have another big asset to help them going forward this campaign.