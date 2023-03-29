Bolton Wanderers are seeking money from FC Barcelona for the training rights in the transfer of Marcos Alonso, according to Spanish outlet Carrusel Deportivo.

Alonso made the switch to the Blaugrana last year following a successful stint with Chelsea in which he won six major honours including the Champions League in 2021.

After leaving Chelsea by mutual consent, the defender joined Barcelona in September.

Alonso's contract with Blues was set to run until 2024 but instead of selling him to Xavi's side, the Premier League outfit instead allowed him to depart for free.

Bolton have followed Spanish side Union Adarve, who Alonso used to represent, in a quest to secure a fee from Barcelona.

Union Adarve are arguing that Barcelona should pay them €100,000 as they held Alonso's training rights.

The Blaugrana's offer of a €6,000 payment was rejected by the club who have opted to take the case to FIFA.

Wanderers are now also hoping to earn some compensation as they held the defender's training rights between 2010 and 2013.

It is understood that Union Adarve believe that there is evidence that the deal involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's switch to Chelsea from Barcelona included an agreement involving Alonso.

Alonso played 46 games for Bolton's senior side during his time at the club before eventually sealing a move to Fiorentina.

During the current campaign, the Spain international has made 27 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.

Alonso is expected to be included in the club's match-day squad for their showdown with Elche on Saturday.

The Verdict

With Bolton also taking their case to FIFA, it will be interesting to see whether they awarded compensation in regard to Alonso's move to Barcelona.

A substantial amount of money could potentially allow Wanderers to reinvest in their squad later this year.

Bolton will be hoping that they will be preparing for life in the Championship over the course of the summer.

Ian Evatt's side are currently fifth in the League One standings and are set to return to action at this level on April 7th when they head to St James Park to face Exeter City.

Wanderers will be keen to head into this clash brimming with confidence by securing a win over Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Bolton set up a clash with the League One leaders by defeating Accrington Stanley in the semi-finals of this competition.