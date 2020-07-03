Bolton Wanderers secure fresh terms with current midfielder as positivity grows

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that Ali Crawford has signed a new contract with the club, offering the Trotters a further boost as they begin planning for life in League Two.

Crawford arrived in Bolton from Doncaster Rovers at the start of the 2019/20 season, going on to make 14 appearances for the Trotters since then.

Injuries played their part in such a low number of appearances, with Bolton relegated into League Two after the curtailment of the season.

Newly appointed boss, Ian Evatt, has been boosted by Crawford’s commitment though, with a club statement revealing that the midfielder has agreed terms on a new two-year contract at the University of Bolton Stadium.

That’s going to keep him around until he summer of 2022, with Evatt’s plans taking shape ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Bolton will be looking to begin their rise back through the Football League after a turbulent couple of seasons and back-to-back relegations.

Crawford, 28, will be part of that fight, extending his stay at just the third club of his career.

Previously, the midfielder passed 200 appearances for Hamilton, before moving onto Doncaster, where the Scot made 44 appearances.

The Verdict

This is good news for Bolton.

On the back of Evatt being appointed, plans need to be put into place ahead of the new season, with the Trotters facing an uphill task turning the ship around.

Players like Crawford, who are so positive, are exactly who you want around and you can see by the reaction of the fans, just how impressive this deal is.

In League Two, the midfielder is a real asset.

