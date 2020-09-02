Bolton Wanderers ready to sanction temporary player exit

18-year-old defender Adam Senior could be on his way out of Bolton Wanderers on loan this summer window as the Trotters look to secure him some senior football, as per the Bolton News.

Wanderers are in Sky Bet League Two for the new season and will hope that they can challenge up near the sharp end after a few seasons of struggle.

Ian Evatt is shaping is side in order to help them do that, then, and it appears that Senior might not be a part of the plan with him set for a move away from the club.

According to the report, a few local non-league clubs are interested in getting him in on loan with Ashton United one of those named.

That would be ideal for him as he wouldn’t have to up sticks and could start getting a proper taste of senior football.

The Verdict

Wanderers will be hoping for a better season this time around and it remains to be seen just how they are going to get on under Ian Evatt.

Looking after their young players will be important, too, and a loan for Senior could be wise if he is not going to be a part of the senior set-up this coming campaign.