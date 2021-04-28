Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers quiz: Does the University of Bolton Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Published

10 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers can confirm promotion to League One this weekend and they’re still in with a chance of claiming the third tier title. 

Ian Evatt’s side started the season shakily but they’ve hit form at exactly the right time and look as though they’re going to limit their stay in League Two to just one year.

Supporters will hopefully be back for their return to League One and with that in mind, we’ve put together a quiz to test how well you know the University of Bolton Stadium and other grounds across the country…

Does the University of Bolton Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18

1. Bloomfield Road


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Bolton Wanderers quiz: Does the University of Bolton Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: