Bolton Wanderers have managed to produce some memorable moments for their supporters since leaving Burnden Park in 1997.

During their time at the University of Bolton Stadium, the Trotters have played in four tiers of English football and have beaten the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal at this particular ground.

Having consolidated their place in League One this season, it will be intriguing to see whether Bolton will be able to push forward as a club under the guidance of Ian Evatt later this year.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your Bolton knowledge by asking you whether the University of Bolton Stadium has a bigger or a smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now!

Bolton Wanderers quiz: Does the University of Bolton Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Does the University of Bolton Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than the DW Stadium? Bigger Smaller