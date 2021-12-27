Bolton Wanderers poised to win transfer battle for 26-y/o striker

Bolton Wanderers are expected to sign Dion Charles from Accrington in the January transfer window for around £300,000.

Bolton. Charles should be one of first deals of window. Decent fee too. Around 300. Long time since that was spent on a player. Reasonable sum for Accrington Stanley too. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 27, 2021

Ian Evatt’s side have had a frustrating first half of the season in League One, with a lack of goals from the forward players, aside from Oladapo Afolayan, a real concern.

Therefore, bringing in a prolific number nine has been the priority going into the New Year and reporter Alan Nixon revealed that a deal will be agreed for Charles.

This will be a real coup for the Trotters, as plenty of clubs have been linked with the 26-year-old in the past, with Football League World revealing earlier this month that Bolton were keen to secure his signature.

The move will be welcome one for Charles, as he has not played since September following a fallout with Stanley over not signing a new contract with the club, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

The verdict

This seems like it’s a good move for all parties. Firstly, Eoin Doyle hasn’t been the clinical striker that Bolton hoped for, so they need another option up top and Charles has shown he can score at this level in the past.

Then, from Accrington’s perspective, they’re getting a fee for a player who isn’t playing for them right now and would walk away for nothing in the summer.

Finally, it gives the Northern Ireland international a chance to get back playing after a very frustrating few months and the chance to play for Bolton will appeal.

