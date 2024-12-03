This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bolton Wanderers have had an indifferent season to date, with Ian Evatt's side struggling to band together consistent wins.

Having finished in third place and been defeated in the play-off final last year, it was expected that the Trotters would be in and around those promotion places. Unfortunately, it hasn't quite gone to plan, as they are presently sitting in eighth place, outside the top six on goal difference.

League One Table 5th-8th # Team PL GD PTS 5 Huddersfield 16 +10 29 6 Barnsley 17 +4 27 7 Reading 16 +2 27 8 Bolton 16 -1 27

This will be a position that Evatt is desperate to resurrect, and making some new additions in January could be the key to a bid for promotion.

Having already stated that he believes the window “will be busy, both in and out,” Bolton's head coach gives the impression that he has a clear set of targets in mind to strengthen the squad.

With this to consider, we spoke to our resident Trotters pundit, Liam O'Meara, to get his thoughts on the improvements Bolton can make in the upcoming window.

Bolton need to improve in midfield and defence

Speaking to Football League World, about where they should be doing their business, O'Meara said: "I think we need two players. First, we need a combative box-to-box style midfielder to take the pressure off George Thomason.

"Also, we need a centre-back that is effective from set pieces in both boxes. In terms of name, it is quite difficult, but we definitely need someone with size.

"At the back end of last season, we signed Caleb Taylor on loan from West Brom. Someone of that stature and physique is potentially what we need because we are conceding goals from set pieces at an alarming rate and offer zero threat on attacking ones, so that has to be the biggest priority."

Defensive addition could sure up Bolton's set-piece concern

For a team with ambitions of promotion to the Championship, Bolton's lack of awareness during set pieces is concerning. To date, they have conceded nine goals from them, which is the second-worst figure in the league.

Set Piece Goals Conceded League One 24-25 Rank Team Set Piece Goals Conceded League Position 1 Crawley Town 11 20th 2 Bolton Wanderers 9 8th 3 Burton Albion 9 24th 4 Peterborough United 8 13th

As detailed in this table, this frailty could see them slip further down the league table as those who secure automatic promotion have previously conceded minimal goals from set plays.

Therefore, it is hard not to concur with O'Meara, as we haven't seen enough to suggest that Evatt can fix this with his current crop of players.

Elsewhere, an extra body in midfield could be beneficial and would ease the pressure not only on Thomason but those around him.

It is well-built up for a busy January at the University of Bolton Stadium and Evatt will be desperate to make the right additions in order to boost promotion hopes.