Bolton Wanderers are still searching for a new manager after Ian Evatt was sacked following his now former side's 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic last Tuesday.

The Trotters are ninth in the League One table, just a point off the play-off places after an excellent 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town away from home at the weekend.

Aaron Collins' second-half strike proved to be the winner in a huge victory for the Greater Manchester side. Julian Darby took charge of the side for the clash, and has helped ease the transition after Evatt's departure.

However, there will still be a desire to see a new permanent manager come in before the end of the week, with the transfer window due to slam shut on Monday 3 February. Bolton have been linked with some experienced names such as Steve Evans, but supporters may have fears after reports that Robbie Fowler is showing interest, as per the Daily Mirror.

Verdict made on Fowler after Bolton link

After reaching the play-off final last season, supporters had hoped that the Trotters could make the next step and win promotion back to the Championship after last being in the division in 2019.

However, inconsistency has plagued the club throughout the last few months and the decision to sack Evatt always seemed to be a matter of when not if.

But, bringing in the right replacement is a must, and for Football League World's Bolton Fan Pundit, Liam O'Meara, Fowler must not be considered for the role at all.

Speaking to FLW, he said: "In terms of Robbie Fowler, that is almost disrespectful to Bolton in regard to that link.

"I think Robbie Fowler has an inflated self-worth in terms of his role and his standing in football. He's got absolutely no right to even throw his name into the hat for the job, in my opinion."

Liam continued: "He's barely managed and has been so away from English football that it will have absolutely no bearing on whether he can do the job.

"He'd be lucky to be the assistant manager."

Bolton must avoid Liverpool legend Fowler at all costs

The 49-year-old's managerial career so far will not excite Bolton supporters, having taken charge of just 53 matches for three different clubs in three different countries in all competitions.

He most recently took charge of Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi First Division League, the second tier of Saudi Arabian football.

Robbie Fowler's managerial league career stats (TransferMarkt) Matches 50 Wins 19 Draws 15 Losses 16 Points 72 PPM 1.44

With Bolton still in the play-off fight, bringing in a manager with such little experience must be avoided and if that means waiting longer to decide on the correct person to take charge of the club, then that must be the decision taken.

Fowler will be a big name to bring in, but this is mainly due to his playing career rather than because of his managerial prowess, and the Trotters must not be swayed by that pull.