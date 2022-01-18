Bolton Wanderers player set to depart as deal looks close to being finalised

Dennis Politic is set to complete a move to Serie B side Cremonese according to The Bolton News.

The 21-year-old has recently turned down a one year contract extension with the Trotters and could join up with his new club as soon as today.

Cremonese currently sit in fourth place in the Italian second tier just three points off of top spot.

The pull of potentially playing in Serie A next season may be too good for Politic to turn down after struggling to establish himself as a regular starter at Port Vale in League Two in the first half of the season.

The 21-year-old has scored five times in 30 appearances for Bolton, with them all coming in the very challenging 2019/20 campaign where the Trotters were relegated to the fourth tier.

Ian Evatt has already strengthened his ranks with two loanees and two permanent signings this month, which further blocked the pathway to a potential first team return for Politic.

Serie B is not renowned to be as competitive of a league as the English Championship, but it will certainly be interesting to monitor Cremonese’s promotion push and whether Politic is able go from being on the bench in League Two to starting games in Serie A in the space of half a season.

It feels like the best move for both parties.

Bolton only offering Politic a one year contract extension demonstrates the little faith they had in him becoming a crucial player in the first team.

The Romanian would have understood that and having made just five league starts this term, it was obvious that an alternative destination would be beneficial at this stage of his career.

Evatt has a lot of attacking options at his disposal, so much so that Dapo Afolayan had to settle for a substitute appearance at the weekend, the recent win over Ipswich Town should relieve some of the pressures on the team’s shoulders and allow them to play with more freedom to pull away from the bottom end of the table.

Politic showcased his ability in flashes in the infancy of his senior career in England and at 21 he still has plenty of development to undergo before reaching his peak level.