Bolton Wanderers player reveals aim with next season in mind

Bolton Wanderers striker Amadou Bakayoko believes he will be able to kick on at Bolton Wanderers after what has been a relatively successful campaign for the 26-year-old thus far, during a conversation with The Bolton News.

Bakayoko, who has scored eight of his goals in 26 league appearances, has made 14 third-tier starts this campaign, starting the season in a right-wing position.

Arriving at The University of Bolton Stadium on a two-year deal last summer, the striker has netted 11 times in 31 appearances, whilst he netted his first goal for Sierra Leone on Sunday.

Speaking to The Bolton News about this campaign and not letting it about a one-off, Bakayoko said: “It started off in a frustrating way because I was going really well, personally, but then it all just stopped.

“By the time I came back the team were doing well, so I just had to sit and wait a bit.

“I am happy with how it has gone. I was talking to my dad about it, he says I should be pleased with what I have done this season – but I feel like I can do a lot more.

“I can’t let this be a one-season thing, I want it to continue. That is my aim now.

“It is always within yourself to do more and push on and that is what I want to do.”

The verdict

Averaging a goal every 130 minutes this season, Bakayoko has certainly impressed from a goalscoring perspective.

The 26-year-old started the campaign in a right-wing position, showing excellent versatility to show good levels of performance in a rather unfamiliar role.

It appears that he is now in his element, netting seven of his eight league goals in the last 12 matches.

Eyeing up consistency, Bakayoko is hoping to follow up this campaign with another positive one next time out, with all the signs pointing towards the striker achieving just that.

His time with Sierra Leone will also add confidence, especially scoring the decisive goal last time out.