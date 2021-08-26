Bolton Wanderers player receives backing from boss Ian Evatt

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has come out in support of Amadou Bakayoko and says he will be back ‘bigger and better’ once he’s recovered from injury.

Bolton’s summer addition got the news that he will be out for six weeks after he sustained a calf injury in his side’s victory against Lincoln City.

It’s disappointing for the player who has started well for his new side scoring in his debut on the first day of the season in a thrilling 3-3 draw with MK Dons.

Ian Evatt has admitted his player was upset when he received the news he would be out for six weeks and felt he had let his manager down. However, Evatt has reassured Bakayoko this is not the case as he told Manchester Evening News: “It is frustrating for both of us but it is part of the game.

“You can’t sulk about it, we have to adapt and overcome. He will be back, bigger and better, no doubt. And it is the first real injury he has had for quite some time.

“He was quite upset and disappointed. The first thing that Matt Barrass [club physio] said that Baka had told him was that he had let me down. But he hasn’t done that one bit. That is the kind of character he is, he is such a good guy and an inspiration. A really strong and tough character who bought into us, and we have bought into him. We’re lucky to have him.

“He will be back sooner rather than later.”

Despite the disappointment of the injury, Evatt has admitted Bakayoko’s attitude has given him faith in the player and his fit for the club. He said: “Culturally, these players have to fit. That has a value and helps the team, makes it stronger.”

The Verdict:

It is so disappointing to see Bakayoko will be out for six weeks with his injury after a bright start to the season. He is bound to feel frustrated but will be reassured by his manager standing by him.

It is clear to see the attacking player has the motivation to work hard and do well for his team and these attributes will be vital in his recovery and making sure he comes back fit and healthy as soon as he is ready.

Hopefully Evatt is right that his player will only come back stronger from this and will be able to make an impact for Bolton once he is back on that pitch.

