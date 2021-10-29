Bolton Wanderers player makes transfer admission

Bolton Wanderers defender Declan John has admitted to The Bolton News that he feels his move to the club has finally given him some stability in his career.

The Welsh full back previously joined the Trotters on loan in January from Swansea City before signing on permanently last summer after impressing Ian Evatt at the University of Bolton Stadium.

John previously started his career at Cardiff City, before taking in spells with Rangers and Swansea, with his experience with the latter of those three ending with him falling out of favour and therefore contention to be selected for the Wales national team.

Now at Bolton after putting his Swansea nightmare behind him, John has admitted that the transfer has given him a lifeline in his career:

“(The move) was massive. I think it was in a completely different headspace in terms of just wanting to go in and train every day.

“I was training with the under-23s for six months, I was training with 16 and 17-year-old kids.

“That wasn’t good for me at all, being out of the first team picture, but obviously when I had the phone call off the gaffer here, I just wanted to come and play games. That was the main thing.”

John has since gone on to make 30 appearances for the Trotters so far, racking up a respectable two goals and three assists along the way.

The defender put pen to paper on a three year deal with the Lancashire outfit last summer.

The Verdict

John was once rated as one of the best young prospects in Welsh football and was tipped to achieve great things at both club and international level.

Unfortunately things didn’t work out for him at both Rangers and Swansea and now he has made a fresh start in his career.

He is a player who suits Evatt’s style of play down to even the finest details and has proved to be a very smart addition by Bolton.

There’s no doubt that he will play an important role for the club moving forwards as they continue to be ambitious in their attempts to one day get back to the big time.