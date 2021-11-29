Bolton Wanderers player makes transfer admission

Bolton Wanderers winger Xavier Amaechi has admitted to the Manchester Evening News that he doesn’t know what is going to happen with regards to his future at the club.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at the University of Bolton Stadium from his parent club Hamburg and recently made his long awaited debut for the Trotters after recovering from a fractured metetarsal that he picked up in pre-season against Preston North End.

Amaechi’s current loan agreement is set to see him stay with the Sky Bet League One side until January, however there have been hints in some quarters that the agreement could be extended until the end of the season.

Nevertheless, the player himself has admitted that he is unsure as to what the future may hold for him, as he stated the following recently:

“I don’t know what is going to happen with my parent club but, yeah, I am focussed on the present. I don’t want to look ahead too much but I am happy right now.

“It is club to club but I am a player, I have a voice, and I will put in what I want – but at the end of the day, they make the decision.”

Amaechi has been with Hamburg since the summer of 2019 after joining from Arsenal and has since gone on to play five times for the 2. Bundesliga side.

His current contract with the German side expires in the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

Getting the future of the attacker sorted will surely be high up on the list of Bolton’s priorities right now as he is someone who could make the difference for them in the long run.

His progress has been hampered by injury thus far but he is still a young player who has a lot to give at their level in the third tier.

Once he gets some continued regular game time under his belt, the Trotters should see a bit more of the player that they worked hard to sign over the summer.

For now Amaechi needs to stay focused on matters on the pitch before worrying about where he will be playing his football in the new year.