Bolton Wanderers have seen a six-figure offer for Joe Randall rejected by League One rivals Peterborough United.

That is according to Football Insider, who states that the Trotters are now plotting a second and improved offer for the player as they bid to strengthen their midfield.

Ian Evatt’s side have still been unable to bridge that gap between them and reaching the Championship, after falling short once again last season.

The Lancashire side were considered one of the favourites for promotion last season, and it looked like they were going to live up to those expectations as they made it to the play-off final.

However, Bolton fell short to Oxford United, which means they will have to do it all over again in the third tier this season.

Evatt will be keen to strengthen his squad, so they avoid the mistakes of last season, and it appears as though Randell is high on the target list.

Bolton Wanderers see six-figure offer for Joe Randell rejected

Joe Randall has been with Peterborough United since August 2021, when he joined the club from Exeter City.

The 24-year-old was a promising player with the Grecians, and he has now started to show that promise in a Posh shirt.

So much so that Bolton Wanderers have seen a six-figure offer rejected by Peterborough for Randall, as reported by Football Insider.

The report doesn’t say how much the exact figure was, but it adds that the Trotters are planning a second and improved offer for the midfielder as they try to test Peterborough’s resolve.

Randall has only got one year remaining on his contract at Peterborough, and with no new deal on the table as things stand, Bolton are looking to weaken their League One rivals.

Joe Randall’s 2023/24 stats

During his time with Exeter City, Joe Randall played 44 times for the Grecians, during which he scored 13 goals and recorded six assists.

That was enough to convince Peterborough to sign the player, and since joining the Posh in 2021, Randall has played 84 times for the club in all competitions, during which he has scored 12 goals as well as chipping in with 12 assists.

Joe Randall's Peterborough United stats Apps 84 Goals 12 Assists 12 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 1st of July)

The midfielder has helped Peterborough in League One and the Championship during his time at the club, and the hope for Posh would be that he plays a part in them reaching the second tier again this season.

Last season was a very productive campaign for the 24-year-old, as he played in all but three league games, scored an impressive 10 goals, and recorded seven assists.

Randall also played another 13 times for the club, including in both play-off games, and the midfielder also contributed in front of goal in the other cup competitions.

Joe Randall would be a massive coup for Bolton Wanderers

If Bolton Wanderers manage to get a deal over the line for Joe Randall, then this would be a huge deal for the club.

They would be adding a player who is still very much in his prime at the age of 24, and they would be strengthening their promotion bid while also potentially weakening a rival.

It is obviously unclear at this stage if Randall would be interested in the move, but if he is, then it would be a very impressive signing and one that is definitely an improvement on the club’s current options in that area of the pitch.

But for Peterborough, they need to make sure they get the best deal possible for them, as if they are willing to sell him, then it needs to be for a figure that allows them to go into the market and find a decent replacement.