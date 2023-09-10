Bolton Wanderers have had their fair share of off-field issues in recent years, with the Ken Anderson ownership being particularly problematic.

Generous benefactor Eddie Davies sold up in 2016 to a Dean Holdsworth-led consortium, and one year later Anderson arrived, and then came financial turmoil.

The Trotters suffered both on and off the pitch for the next two years, and it ended in administration in 2019 until they were saved around three months later.

Since August 2019, Wanderers have been owned by Football Ventures Ltd, who saved the club from being liquidated when a £10 million bid was tabled to take them out of administration.

An eight per cent stake in the club is also owned by the British Business Bank, which effectively means taxpayers in the United Kingdom are a part of the club after a £5 million bank loan taken out during the COVID-19 pandemic was turned into shares.

Football Ventures is led by Sharon Brittan, who is the chairman of the Trotters, with the other directors on the board being Michael James and Nicholas Luckock who are also investors.

According to the numbers on CompanyCheck, the financials for Bolton's ownership don't read extremely pretty as of 2022.

The website claims that last year, Football Ventures had a net worth of just £3,783, perhaps owing to the aforementioned loan that was taken out in the pandemic.

Cash levels for that year for the consortium were £1,561,807, whilst current assets at the time were worth £4,837,537 - liabilities however were a total of £11,573,113,

In the most recent set of published accounts for the year end June 2022, Football Ventures boasted a turnover of over £13.8 million, bolstered by the ownership of the Whites Hotel that is connected to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, but operating losses were at £3.7 million.

Despite the CompanyCheck numbers though from 2022, the finances at Bolton are thought to be healthy.

Aside from owning the football club, Football Ventures also own the Whites Hotel, a venue which hosts plenty of events for both leisure and the corporate world.

The business from the Whites Hotel drives a strong turnover for their accounts, as showed in the 2022 figures, and that will be their main source of income as well as the football club.

Brittan meanwhile is a director at companies such as Morntane Ltd and Britannia Row Ltd, the latter of which is an audio equipment company, whilst fellow director James has been the Managing Director of his own construction company - James Industrial - since 1979.

Luckock meanwhile is an Australian who is a partner at London-based private equity firm HgCapital and along with Brittan provided the financial means to create loans for the club.

Earlier this summer, Football Ventures introduced a bond scheme for potential investors in order to raise more funds, and it proved to be a success as around £4 million was brought into the club.

The ambitions are there for Bolton to get back to the Championship as it has been many years since the Greater Manchester outfit have been there, and for now they look to be heading in the right direction on the pitch.