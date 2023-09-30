So many players are remembered fondly in the North West for their contributions in a Bolton Wanderers shirt.

But there are plenty forgotten having only played a small part in the club's history - some even only one game.

Football League World brings you five of the nineteen players to only feature once for Bolton since the turn of the millennia and gives you an insight into what they went on to achieve after leaving Lancashire.

Jon Otsemobor

Jon Otsemobor joined Bolton on loan from his childhood club, Liverpool, in January 2004 and would spend the rest of the season here.

The one appearance that the right-back played for the Trotters was a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City. Following his time at Bolton, he would be loaned out by the Merseyside club to Crewe Alexandra, as Rafa Benitez led Liverpool to a Champions League title in 2005.

Once he was released at the end of the 2005 season, Otsemobor would jump between clubs around the Football League and would retire in 2014 at a Merseyside club, Tranmere Rovers.

Otsemobor recently discussed his intentions to move into coaching.

César Martín

César Martín would spend six months on loan at Bolton, as he was deemed surplus to requirements by Levante.

The Spanish international had an impressive career before moving to England to play under Sam Allardyce; however, his only appearance under the former England manager would be in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, coming on as a substitute for Nicolas Anelka in injury time.

The centre-back joined Hercules following his spell in England, and he finished his career at Castellón in 2010.

His career would lead him to management, taking charge of Covadonga for the 2012/13 season.

Blerim Džemaili

Allardyce acquired the services of Blerim Džemaili in the summer of 2007, following an impressive career in Switzerland for Zürich.

The only appearance that the Swiss international featured in for Bolton was a defeat in the FA Cup against Sheffield United.

Italy would be the next destination for Džemaili in his career, as he popped up at Torino and Parma.

The midfielder played across the globe, including in Turkey, China, Italy, Canada, and Switzerland. Džemaili retired in the summer of 2023, following a spell at his first club, Zurich, after a return in December 2020.

Simeon Slavchev

Starting his career in Sofia, Simeon Slavchev quickly joined Sporting CP in Lisbon, with the Portuguese side hopeful he would kick on and become the next superstar.

Slavchev unfortunately never reached his potential at Lisbon, and they sent him on loan to Bolton. The Bulgarian only featured in one championship match against Derby County.

The Bulgarian international played European football for Qarabag before returning to Bulgaria to once again play in Sofia, but Slavchev is now playing his football in Poland for Wieczysta Kraków.

Reece Wabara

Bolton is the club where Reece Wabara decided to end his career, having only featured in one game in his five-month spell at the club.

Wabara had a seven-year spell in the professional game, having started his career at Manchester City, making his professional debut against Bolton.

The former England Under-20 international continued his career by playing for multiple clubs throughout the Football League before deciding to retire following the termination of his contract at the club.

Wabara has turned his attention to his clothing brand, Manière De Voir, which he founded in 2013.