Bolton Wanderers on the verge of significant transfer breakthrough

Bolton Wanderers have all-but completed the signing of Eoin Doyle from Swindon Town, with Richie Wellens confirming he’s had a medical and it is a surprise the Trotters haven’t announced the deal.

Doyle was exceptional in League Two for Swindon, scoring 23 goals in 23 appearances and finally bringing his long-running flirtation with Bradford City to an end.

Of course, Doyle helped Swindon to promotion into League Two, but it looks like he will be taking the step back into the fourth-tier, with Bolton looking to him for the goals to fire them back up through the Football League.

Ian Evatt is in-charge at the University of Bolton Stadium now, with the new boss looking to lean on 32-year-old Doyle for goals.

Wellens, who is preparing Swindon for League One football, has all-but confirmed the deal is going ahead, with Bolton putting a lucrative offer in-front of Doyle.

“The money Bolton are throwing around for a player of his age, and a three-year deal at that, we couldn’t get to that,” Wellens told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

“I believe Doyley’s had a medical at Bolton, In fact, I’m surprised they’ve not released it yet.

“We’re moving up a level and it looks like a parting of the ways. And we wish him well. He’s been fantastic for this club. He’s done great for us, just as we’ve done great for him. He suited the way we played.

“But, when you get to Eoin’s age and a three-year deal is put in your lap, it’s very hard to turn down.”

Alongside spells with Swindon and Bradford, Doyle is well-travelled in terms of the EFL, with spells at Preston North End, Portsmouth, Oldham Athletic and Cardiff City amongst others.

The Verdict

This is a great deal for Bolton to be completing ahead of a return to League Two.

Doyle is a source of goals and proved that last season with Swindon, which makes him such an asset to a club like Bolton looking to adapt to a new division after relegation.

Evatt’s task will be tightening up the defence, but at the other end of the pitch, he needs a striker that can score goals.

When, and it only feels a matter of time now, Doyle is confirmed, he’s got that.

