Bolton Wanderers on the verge of managerial breakthrough

Bolton Wanderers appear to be on the edge of a breakthrough in their search for a new manager, with Ian Evatt and Peter Atherton seemingly on their way in from Barrow.

Keith Hill left the University of Bolton Stadium on the back of the club dropping into the fourth-tier of English football, with Bolton searching for a new boss ahead of the 2020/21 season.

And, a breakthrough for Barrow boss Evatt appears to be on the horizon, with Alan Nixon taking to Twitter to deliver an update:

Bolton. Evatt AND Atherton both on their way. Barrow expect compo to be sorted for ALL the backroom team. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 29, 2020

In addition to the arrival of Evatt, assistant Atherton is expected to follow him through the door, with Barrow expecting compensation for all the backroom team to make the move.

Previously, it has been reported that the compensation fee for Evatt would be around the £200k mark.

Evatt has guided Barrow back into the Football League and they will join Bolton in League Two during the 2020/21 season.

Bolton’s slide through the Football League has been a dramatic one, with the Trotters playing in the Championship as recently as 2018/19.

The Verdict

It’s vital that Bolton get an appointment over the line quickly and if it is Evatt that they have their heart set on, they simply must get him and pay the compensation.

Evatt has done well with Barrow, but this is a step up in demands, with Bolton needing to address their slide now.

Whether he’s the right man for the job remains to be seen, but we look like we are about to find out.

