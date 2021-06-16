Bolton Wanderers on the verge of completing fifth summer signing

Bolton Wanderers are closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper Joel Dixon on a free transfer, according to Alan Nixon.

As Football League World exclusively reported over three weeks ago, Ian Evatt is keen to reunite with the goalkeeper as he prepares to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

And now, according to Alan Nixon, Bolton are closing in on the signing, with Dixon set to put pen to paper at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Dixon is set to join Bolton on a free transfer after his time at Barrow came to an end upon the expiry of his contract, despite the Bluebirds offering him a new deal.

The 27-year-old made 193 appearances for Barrow, and kept 15 clean sheets in the 2019/20 National League campaign as Evatt’s side won the title.

Dixon featured in all 46 League Two matches for Barrow last season, as the club finished 21st and avoided relegation.

Bolton have endured a busy start to the summer, with four new signings already arriving. Oladapo Afolayan, Declan John, George Johnston and Josh Sheehan have all put pen to paper.

The Verdict

This is a good signing for Bolton.

Matt Gilks was a key player for the club last season, but he’s getting older and is likely to play more of a supporting role next season.

Dixon is a goalkeeper who Ian Evatt knows and trusts, and he was so important for them as they won promotion from the National League in 2019/20.

It’s important for a manager to trust his players, and Dixon fits the bill.