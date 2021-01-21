Bolton Wanderers on cusp of double injury boost

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has offered an injury boost concerning both Shaun Miller and Declan John as they look to return from the sidelines.

The Trotters have had an up and down season so far as they’ve adapted to League Two life and Evatt will be hoping the second half of the season can see them pick up and kick on back up the table.

He’ll be hoping both Miller and John aren’t far away from featuring, too, with him offering this update via the club’s official Twitter channel earlier today:

🗣️ 𝗘𝘃𝗮𝘁𝘁: 'Shaun Miller is doing really well and is coming on leaps and bounds. He’s ahead of schedule. @declanjohn7 is running with no issues and he’ll be back with us next week. They’re recovering well.'#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) January 21, 2021

Miller has had a thigh problem of late but sounds well on course to make a return in the near future whilst John is yet to feature having recently arrived on loan.

The Verdict

Bolton head to Tranmere this weekend and that looks set to be a game too soon for the pair but it sounds like they will be back in contention before too long.

Miller will be looking to bolster the Trotters’ forward line whilst many will want to see what John is all about as soon as possible having only recently seen him arrive at the club in this current transfer window.

First, though, the plan will be to get three points against Tranmere.