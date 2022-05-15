Bolton Wanderers offer new role to released player

Bolton Wanderers have offered Andy Tutte a coaching role at the club following his release at the end of the League One season.

The former Manchester City midfielder was released after being told he would not be offered a new deal but Bolton News have reported that Bolton would like to keep Tutte as a player-coach.

It’s been reported that there will be a high turnover of players at the University of Bolton Stadium, so Wanderers hope to use the 31-year-old as a settling influence in the squad, helping the younger players to progress.

Tutte has made 320 career appearances with the likes of Morecombe, Rochdale and Bury and has been at Bolton for the last two years after starting his career at Manchester City.

It remains to be seen whether Tutte will accept the role, but it looks like there will be a new setup at Bolton this season with Alex Baptiste already deciding against taking up a similar role at the club.

With preparation for next season underway and pre-season on the horizon, Wanderers are keen to get the B Team hierarchy sorted as quickly as possible. It is not yet known whether a manager will be brought it to work alongside Tutte, or whether he will be operating alone.

The situation could be further complicated by reports that first team coach Sam Hird is wanted by his former club Barrow.

The Verdict

It’s a good move from Bolton to be going in this direction strategically.

A club that was unsettled with financial difficulties are firmly pressing the reset button as they look to build for the future. In addition, with the area they are in, competing with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Wigan, and Preston for younger players will be difficult.

So, utilising the same approach as Brentford and Huddersfield is a shrewd move as it is already showing success with both of those sides.