Bolton Wanderers news round-up: Transfer vow made, John comments, contract clause revealed

Everyone at Bolton Wanderers will understandably be in jubilant mood at present after the Totters sealed their return to Sky Bet League One at the first attempt in the weekend just gone.

Ian Evatt’s side ran out as convincing 4-1 winners away at Crawley Town to secure automatic promotion for the Lancashire club after just one season away from the third tier.

This in turn meant that the club also avoided having to partake in the play-offs as they finished a point clear of their closest challengers Morecambe.

Now, attentions will undoubtedly turn to the upcoming 2021/22 campaign as Wanderers prepare for life back in League One.

Here, we round-up all of the latest news and gossip that has been swirling around the University of Bolton Stadium.

Transfer vow made

Evatt has vowed to Manchester Evening News that the club will be looking to bring in players this summer that are capable of helping the club to compete at the top end of League One.

The Wanderers boss has already achieved a promotion in his first campaign in charge but it is clear that he is willing to stop there, as he made the following comments with regards to the upcoming transfer window:

“We have got a good group of players, a good spine and core who are mostly under contract. Obviously we need to improve, we won’t stand still and that is key. Sometimes when you think you have cracked it, you end up being found out.

“We are going to improve the squad, we have to because we want to compete at the top of League One next season.

“That work is already underway now. I’m going to let everyone in Bolton enjoy that because we deserve it, we have all been through a lot, but we got there in the end.”

John comments

Swansea City loanee Declan John has told the Bolton News that he has really enjoyed his temporary spell with Wanderers, offering some hope that he could well sign permanently for the promotion winners this summer.

The Welshman is out of contract in the summer and was quick to comment about how he has found his stint with the League Two side this term:

“I have really enjoyed it here. It has been really good.

“At the start when I first came in it was a case of me playing games and getting back into the swing of doing that week in and week out.

“I did that and I think I have done well this season. I’ve enjoyed playing for the gaffer and before the game he’d been telling me and Gethin to get forward, keep running in and making things happen. I think we have both done that well.”

John played a total of 21 games for the Trotters this season and had a vital role in getting the club back to League One.

Contract clause revealed

The Bolton News has also reported in recent days that right back Gethin Jones will be staying with Bolton next term after Evatt revealed that an extension clause in the player’s contract may have already been triggered.

Jones has been amongst the club’s most consistent and ever present performers this term after signing from Carlisle United on a free transfer in the summer and is now seemingly set to stay put at the club for another year, with his manager stating the following:

“He has played every game, more or less.

“I might be wrong but I am pretty sure the option (in his contract) has already been triggered now – so I don’t think it will be an issue.”

Originally born in Perth, Australia, Jones has played a part in 38 of Bolton’s 46 league games this term.